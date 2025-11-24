President Donald Trump greets Crown Prince and Prime Minister of the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia Mohammed bin Salman on the South Lawn at the White House in Washington, D.C.
(Saul Loeb - AFP / Getty Images)
Christian Leaders See Prophetic Significance in Trump's Meeting with Bin Salman and in Overall Middle East Policy
Christian author and speaker Dutch Sheets argued that President Donald Trump’s meeting with Saudi Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman was prophetically significant in terms of God’s overall plans for the Middle East.
Other leaders see Trump’s actions since taking office as potentially fitting into end-times events described in the Bible.
Last week, “Flashpoint” Christian commentary host Gene Bailey introduced the subject of Bin Salman’s visit, showing a clip from the Oval Office on Nov. 18 of the Saudi describing the U.S. economy as the hottest in the world.
Randy DeSoto has written more than 3,000 articles for The Western Journal since he began with the company in 2015. He is a graduate of West Point and Regent University School of Law. He is the author of the book "We Hold These Truths" and screenwriter of the political documentary "I Want Your Money."
