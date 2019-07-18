Christian Man Booted from ‘The Bachelorette’ After Speaking Out Against Sex Before Marriage

A Christian man was sent home on the “Fantasy Suites” episode of The Bachelorette on Monday after a heated dispute with the Bachelorette, Hannah Brown, about sex before marriage.

The exchange started when Luke Parker said he couldn’t understand how people could proclaim their Christian faith but still want to “explore” a sexual relationship outside of marriage.

“I just want to make sure you’re not going to be sexually intimate with the other relationships here,” Parker told Brown.

“I just want to make sure we’re on the same page. If you told me you were having sex or you had sex with one or more of these guys, I’d be wanting to go home.”

Brown became upset and said Parker’s words were in line with other times he had shown pride earlier in the show.

“Guess what? Sex might be a sin out of marriage, pride is a sin, too, and I feel like this is like a pride thing,” she said. “I feel like I’ve finally gotten clarity on you and I do not want you to be my husband.”

Brown then told Parker she had sex in a windmill with contestant Peter Weber twice on the show and said, “I have had sex and, like, Jesus still loves me.”

Parker asked if he could pray for the Bachelorette star before he left, but she refused.

The dramatic moment ended with Parker climbing into a vehicle while being flipped off by Brown.

However, the debate between the two of them didn’t stop on the show.

It was picked up and brought to social media on Twitter and Instagram with an argument over a Christian response to sin.

“The difference in how we view sin is seen in the response. I’m weeping at mine and you’re laughing at yours. All sin stings. My heart hurts for both of us,” Parker tweeted.

@AlabamaHannah The difference in how we view sin is seen in the response, I’m weeping at mine and you’re laughing at yours. All sin stings. My heart hurts for both of us. — Luke Parker (@luke_parker777) July 16, 2019

The Alabama native fired back, however, and said, “time and time again jesus loved and ate with ‘sinners’ who laughed. and time and time again he rebuked ‘saints’ that judged. where do you fall Luke?”

@luke_parker777 time and time again jesus loved and ate with “sinners” who laughed. and time and time again he rebuked “saints” that judged. where do you fall Luke? #TheBachelorette https://t.co/FlhZ5JbOCA — Hannah Brown (@AlabamaHannah) July 16, 2019

Parker told Brown, “There is a difference between eating with sinners who laugh and sinners who laugh at their sin. Sin is the very thing that put Jesus on the cross and that’s not a laughing matter.”

The exchange continued with Brown maintaining her position, bringing up an incident that took place earlier in the show.

“I have never said that I find my sin funny. I’m not going to [be] lectured on appropriate emotional responses by a guy who threw deli meat in a guy’s lap,” she said.

Parker responded and said, “Your tweets about the windmill and the wood were enough, it’s not about the action it’s about the response. If you want to talk about it, you know how to get ahold of me.”

Later, Parker wrote on Instagram that he hadn’t intended to hurt Hannah with his words: “In our conversation my heart was never to judge or condemn Hannah,” the former contestant wrote.

“For me, it was never about getting a rose, it was always about finding a wife who would choose me everyday just as I would choose her everyday,” he said.

“I made mistakes and no I’m not perfect (crazy right)…I did not represent Christ the way I thought I was prepared to and that has broken me.”

“Thank you everyone for the prayers always remember speak truth and rid yourself of all hate, let compassion drive your words,” he said. “Stay tuned.”

