Christian Media Company Moves Into Gaming with Interactive Bible-Focused Video Game

A Georgia-based Christian media company is making a major move into the video game industry as faith-based entertainment continues to gain traction.

Templar Media announced this week it has acquired Bible X, a Norwegian studio developing a Bible-centered video game.

The acquisition centers on “Gate Zero,” a story-driven game that brings biblical history alive in an interactive format.

Templar Media is based in Alpharetta, Georgia, and was founded in March.

The company is led by John Gibson, a longtime video game industry veteran.

Company officials said the deal secures the long-term future of “Gate Zero.”

It also gives Bible X added support to complete and release the game worldwide.

The game is now planned for release on PlayStation 5 and Xbox.

Bible X was founded in 2020 and hopes to popularize video games that can entertain as well as educate players.

The studio’s goal is to engage players by simulating firsthand experience of biblical events.

“From the moment we saw Gate Zero, we knew it had enormous potential as a high quality game that was being created for a massive, yet underserved gaming audience,” Gibson said in a news release.







“Gate Zero” sends players on a journey through time, placing them inside major moments from the Bible.

The game blends historical storytelling with action and problem-solving elements.

Players complete missions, avoid being captured by hostile characters, and work to uncover suppressed history.

The story is set against a dystopian future where truth is tightly controlled.

Bible X first gained attention for “Gate Zero” through a crowdfunding campaign.

The studio reached its full fundraising goal in just over three days, according to a news release.

That response signaled a strong interest in faith-based gaming content.

The company described “Gate Zero” as an example of high-quality entertainment designed for an underserved audience.

Faith-based entertainment has seen growing popularity in recent years, as secular Hollywood and gaming studios ignore or openly mock millions of Christians.

Angel Studios, for example, has emerged as a major player in the space, producing films and series that have drawn large audiences through content that traditional Hollywood refuses to produce.

