News
Two police officers standing in front of patrol cars, behind police tape, wearing bulletproof vests and duty belts.
Two police officers standing in front of patrol cars, behind police tape, wearing bulletproof vests and duty belts. (kali9 / Getty Images)

Christian Mother, Teacher Found Dead After Horrific Home Invasion Prompting Police to Launch Homicide Probe

 By Jack Davis  February 17, 2026 at 1:47pm
There is a hole in an Ohio city after a devoted mother, Christian, and teacher was murdered in her home.

Ashley Flynn, 37, was shot to death early Monday, according to Fox News.

Tipp City Police said that officers were called to her home with a report of a burglary in progress but also called the case a “complex situation.”

Flynn was a substitute teacher at Tipp City Schools and a volleyball coach at Tippecanoe Middle School.

“She was known for her beautiful smile, warmth, kindness and the positive impact she had on so many — both in and out of the classroom and on the court,” the school district said.

Christian Life Center in Butler Township said Flynn was a member of the congregation there.

Pastor Jordan Hansen said she was “murdered in her home.”

“Ashley Flynn is with Jesus. Please pray for her husband and two daughters and extended family left behind. Please pray for [the] ongoing investigation. Please pray for God’s very presence to bring comfort to an unfathomable situation,” Hansen said in a social media post.

Police said they responded to the burglary report at 2:30 a.m. to find Flynn’s husband and two children in the house. Flynn, who had been shot, was pronounced dead at the scene.

Although police used drones and dogs, they were unable to find any potential suspects in their search. The investigation for a possible suspect is continuing.

WHIO-TV reported that it was told by police on scene that there were signs of forced entry, and police are treating the incident as a burglary gone wrong.

For neighbors and friends, it was simply a tragedy.

“Everybody that knew her loved her,” neighbor Sally Shank said, according to the Dayton Daily News.

“She really just engaged you. She was full of light. She’s going to leave a big hole in our church, and our neighborhood and our schools,” she said.

Truth and Accuracy

We are committed to truth and accuracy in all of our journalism.

Jack Davis
Contributor, News
Jack Davis is a freelance writer who joined The Western Journal in July 2015 and chronicled the campaign that saw President Donald Trump elected. Since then, he has written extensively for The Western Journal on the Trump administration as well as foreign policy and military issues.
Jack can be reached at jackwritings1@gmail.com.
Location
New York City
Languages Spoken
English
Topics of Expertise
Politics, Foreign Policy, Military & Defense Issues




Conversation