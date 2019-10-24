Christian Music Artist TobyMac's Son Dead at Age 21

Truett McKeehan — son of famed Christian musician TobyMac — died this week at home in Nashville, Tennessee.

While reports are still early, the Nashville Tennessean confirmed the 21-year-old’s death via the Davidson County Medical Examiner’s office and a celebrity representative.

The representative told USA Today Network — Tennessee that “Truett did pass away at home in the Nashville area sometime Tuesday night or Wednesday morning.”

“Cause of death has not been determined,” the representative said. “Toby was traveling back from Canada and did not get home to be with his family until after midnight last night so there is no statement.”

“We just ask that everyone please be respectful of their privacy during this time and allow them to grieve their loss.”

BREAKING TobyMac’s oldest child, 21-year-old aspiring rapper Truett Foster McKeehan, dies at home https://t.co/kacMIUvMfe — Tennessean (@Tennessean) October 24, 2019

Paul Kelly, president of Unite Productions (the tour promoter for TobyMac’s current tour) had to inform would-be attendees that singer’s Canadian tour had been canceled.

“I’m writing to inform you of a recent situation that has caused us to have to stop the TobyMac Canadian Tour today,” he wrote in an email Wednesday, according to CHVN radio in Winnipeg. “This morning Toby received information of an emergency in his family, and he will be flying home to Nashville immediately.”

Like many parents, TobyMac was concerned about how the world would treat his boy when he ventured out of the family home, and he hated watching the tough lessons his son would learn at the hands of strangers.

This process so affected him that he was compelled to write the song “Scars.”

“‘Scars’ is deeply personal and for me, it is about my son,” the Christian singer told CBN in 2018. “He is 20 years old and he left home and he is doing his own thing now. It’s also about watching him go through tough times and get cut and bruised. Watching people you love go through hard things is tough, and I want people to know that they are not alone.”

The lyrics include lines like, “Now you won’t take my phone calls, You won’t text me back at all, I just wanna see you, I can’t stand to see you gone.”

“Up to now, [our home’s] been a safe harbor, a place of love” the father continued, according to the Tennessean. “And now, you know, I have my first kid leave home. He’s going and facing this world…. To watch and see him get cut and get bruised, it’s not easy.”

McKeehan, who also went by the names Shiloh, TRU, truDog and Truett Foster, was following in his father’s footsteps as an aspiring rapper. He has already received an outpouring of condolences on his Instagram page, where people are flocking to express their grief over the news.

“Still have a hard time believing this s—s true,” one user posted. “Missing you a lot right now homie just wish I could see you one last time and tell you how much I appreciate you and what youve done for all those around you. Always the happiest man in the room and it vibrated through all those who met you. Love you brotha rest easy up. I’ll never forget all the times we had together.”

“My heart is broken for the family and friends processing this tragic loss,” another user wrote. “Prayers for the pain to ease and for Hope to prevail through the darkness. Take care of each other!”

“Praying for overwhelming peace for your family as they now must find a way to go on living without you,” a third fan said.

