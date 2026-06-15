Christian Players for SF Giants Take Bold, Visible Stand Against 'Pride Month' and the LGBT Crowd's Theft of the Rainbow

At 29-43 overall, the San Francisco Giants have endured a difficult season on the diamond. Nonetheless, an impressive number of Giants pitchers have their priorities in order.

During Friday’s 5-1 loss to the Chicago Cubs in San Francisco, multiple Giants pitchers, including starter Landen Roupp, reportedly made some sort of Christian protest against the organization’s pagan “pride night.”

Roupp headlined the protest by writing “Genesis 9:12-16” on his rainbow-themed “pride” hat. In those verses, God pledged the rainbow as “a sign of the covenant between me and the earth” that “the waters shall never again become a flood to destroy all flesh.”

When asked about it after the game, the starting pitcher calmly stood his ground.

“The rainbow is a symbol of God’s covenant to us, and us as believers stand firm in that,” Roupp told reporters in a clip posted to the social media platform X. “There’s no hate at all.”

Later, when asked what he would say to those who found the verses “derogatory” toward the LGBT community, Roupp again gave a strong answer.

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“As a believer, I would push them to read the Bible,” he said.

“God has blessed me in so many ways. And I don’t think I’d be here right now if it wasn’t for Him. So, like I said, there’s no hate in it at all.”

Why was it important to write that verse tonight? ROUPP: “The rainbow is a symbol of God’s covenant to us, and us as believers stand firm in that… There’s no hate at all.” What would say if somebody considered that derogatory toward them as a community? ROUPP: “As a… https://t.co/jaEs3ikn4U pic.twitter.com/yYOaJ0UvE7 — KNBR (@KNBR) June 13, 2026

Meanwhile, the Daily Mail reported that fellow pitcher JT Brubaker also had Bible verses on his “pride” hat. And pitcher Sam Hentges left the bullpen without even wearing the rainbow-themed hat.

Jon Root, a prominent Christian on X, counted one more apparent protester, for a total of four.

“Reliever Ryan Walker wrote a message on the side of his Pride hat [that] was unreadable on the broadcast,” Root wrote on X.

“I couldn’t tell on the broadcast if outspoken Christian Robbie Ray protested as well,” he added.

If Ray did happen to join the protest, that would make five San Francisco pitchers who refused the “pride” celebration.

UPDATE: At least 4 San Francisco Giants players protested Pride Night on Friday vs Chicago 1. Starting pitcher Landen Roupp wrote Genesis 9:12-16 on his Pride hat 2. Reliever Sam Hentges refused to wear the Pride hat (just like Blake Treinen) 3. Reliever JT Brubaker wrote… https://t.co/lHXPNQog9N pic.twitter.com/IwwH4m2gxl — Jon Root (@JonnyRoot_) June 13, 2026

Last season, Los Angeles Dodgers pitchers Clayton Kershaw and Blake Treinen lodged similar protests against the “pride” hat.

Likewise, New York Yankees slugger Aaron Judge carried his Christian message to the July 2025 All-Star Game.

As evidenced by Roupp’s post-game interaction with the media, reporters always ask Christians to respond to those who might find Christian views offensive.

Those same reporters, however, never seem to care when pagan celebrations such as “pride month” offend Christians.

Asking Christian players to wear a rainbow-themed hat each June means asking them to endorse what Christians regard as the worst sin of all: pride.

Sins of the flesh, bad as they are, pale in comparison to the sin of placing oneself above God.

It is one thing to struggle in private with sins such as envy, gluttony, lust, and so forth. Not one of us can escape that battle. But to devote an entire month to the celebration of some people’s sexual proclivities — particularly when they invert God’s created order — and to attach to that celebration the diabolical sin of pride? That is as anti-Christian a statement as a society can make.

Kudos, therefore, to Roupp and his fellow Giants hurlers, who made a courageous Christian statement instead.

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