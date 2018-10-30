Christian Pro-Life Website Blacklisted by Web Host with Almost No Warning

On the evening of Saturday, Oct 27, the pro-life news website LifeSite was informed by their web-hosting company that their site would soon be taken offline, and that they would need to find a new host.

According to the company’s site, which is still online as of Tuesday afternoon, the host company gave them no forewarning about their working relationship’s impending termination, just a notification that the website needed to remove themselves from the host’s servers.

The host wrote, “we are implementing our ‘SUSPENSION OF SERVICES’ clause…and giving you 12 hours notice to move your website operations off of our servers…” LifeSite reported.

According to LifeSite’s post, “The company told LifeSite it is acting in response to a months-long campaign of complaints against us by Adam Flanders.”

The site went on to explain that, “Flanders is a convicted sex abuser and homosexual activist who is angered over our reports exposing him and his past.”

One of the latest complaints that Flanders made was that he believed “LifeSite has been implicated in a violent hate crime against a gay man and Catholic church.”

Flanders also believed that the site and those who run it “instigated property damage and a physical assault.”

As of Monday, the website updated readers with the news that their web developer was able to temporarily keep their site online.

UPDATE: Our web developer was able to implement temporary measures to keep our site online.

Multiple right-leaning political pundits have made an effort to get the word out about not only LifeSite’s dilemma but what it could mean for others who don’t adhere to any given company’s ideology.

LifeSite describes itself as a “non-profit internet service dedicated to issues of culture, life, and family.”

The site was launched in 1997 by the pro-life Campaign Life Coalition.

According to their website, LifeSite “emphasizes the social worth of traditional Judeo-Christian principles but is also respectful of all authentic religions and cultures that esteem life, family and universal norms of morality.”

In their report, LifeSite assured readers that they are committed to continuing their coverage of Flanders, and all other anti-freedom homosexualist lobbys.

They requested that anyone who was interested in supporting their cause donate to help them in their fight against the oppression of free speech.

The site would also like to “urge you to pray this issue is resolved quickly and smoothly.”

