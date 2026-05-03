Share
News
A Christian school just won an enormous lawsuit after refusing to allow its sports teams to compete against teams with transgender players.
A Christian school just won an enormous lawsuit after refusing to allow its sports teams to compete against teams with transgender players. (courtneyk / Getty Images; Kara Gebhardt / Getty Images)

Christian School Wins Enormous Settlement After Its Team Refuses to Face Team With 'Trans' Player

 By Michael Austin  May 3, 2026 at 11:00am
Share

Mid Vermont Christian School forfeited a girls’ basketball game against a team with a self-proclaimed transgender player back in 2023.

The school was then kicked out of the state’s sports league.

But the school won a $566,000 settlement after they and an impacted family filed suit, according to an April 29 release from the Alliance Defending Freedom.

The Vermont Principals Association removed Mid Vermont Christian School from the league back in 2023, even though transgenderism violates their religious convictions.

The case against the Vermont Principals Association eventually advanced to the U.S. Court of Appeals for the 2nd Circuit.

The court ruled in September 2025 that Vermont must permit the school to continue taking part in the organization.

The Vermont Principals Association agreed to pay $566,000, which will cover damages and attorneys’ fees, as well as partially settle the lawsuit.

Related:
Virginia Dems Make Glaring Errors In Rushed Court Motion To Save Gerrymandering Scheme

Alliance Defending Freedom Senior Counsel David Cortman commended the move, saying that “the government cannot punish religious schools — and the families they serve — by permanently kicking them out of state-sponsored sports simply because the state disagrees with their religious beliefs.”

“For more than two years, state officials denied Mid Vermont Christian School a public benefit available to all other schools in Vermont just because it stood by the widely held, biblical belief that boys and girls are different,” he continued.

“There’s a price to pay for violating constitutional rights for Christian schools and students.”

Beyond transgenderism violating traditional Christian beliefs on sexual ethics, as well as denying biological reality, pitting girls against boys in high school sports can be highly dangerous.

A male player claiming transgender identity drew national attention in 2024 for allegedly injuring three girls during a high school basketball game, as reported by the Boston Herald.

Chris Goodwin, coach of the girls’ basketball team at Mid Vermont Christian School, said in the release from Alliance Defending Freedom that “I never thought I would be in court for simply adhering to my Christian and commonsense belief that boys and girls are different.”

“At Mid Vermont Christian School, we strive to exemplify biblical truth in and through everything we do,” he remarked.

“We’re grateful for our legal team at Alliance Defending Freedom who helped us get back in the game,” Goodwin added.

“As a coach, I always want my team to play in fair and safe competitions. As a dad, I want my daughter to know that she should always stand up for her beliefs and should never be punished for that decision.”

Choose The Western Journal as your preferred source on Google and never miss reporting that defends truth, protects freedom, and advances Western civilization

Advertise with The Western Journal and reach millions of highly engaged readers, while supporting our work. Advertise Today.

Submit a Correction →



Truth and Accuracy

Submit a Correction →



We are committed to truth and accuracy in all of our journalism. Read our editorial standards.

Michael Austin
Managing Editor
Michael wrote for several entertainment news outlets before joining The Western Journal in 2020. He now serves as Managing Editor, which involves managing the editorial team and operations, guiding the publication's editorial direction, and writing, editing, curating and assigning stories as needed.
Michael Austin graduated from Iowa State University in 2019. During his time in college, he volunteered for both PragerU and Live Action. After graduation, Michael went on to work as a freelance journalist for various entertainment news sites before joining The Western Journal as an intern in early 2020.

Shortly thereafter, Michael was hired on as a staff writer/reporter. He now serves as Managing Editor, which involves managing the editorial team and operations, guiding the team's editorial direction, and writing, editing, curating and assigning stories as needed.
Birthplace
Ames, Iowa
Nationality
American
Education
Iowa State University
Topics of Expertise
Cultural Politics, Pop Culture, Christian-Conservatism




Major Evangelic Denomination Sees Memberships Fall Amid Debates Over Female Pastors, Growing Distrust
Dangerous Substance Found in Baby Food Jars Leads to Arrest, Discovery of Extortion Scheme
LGBT Judge Who Ordered an Attorney Handcuffed and 'Put in the Box' Resigns from Office Amid Criminal Indictment
Palisades Fire Bombshell: Arson Idolized Luigi Mangione, the Popular Accused Murderer of UnitedHealthcare CEO
Mob Attacks Indian Pastor and His Family as Villagers Try to Drive Him Away from Home
See more...
Share
Tags:
, , , , , ,

Conversation