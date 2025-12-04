Christian Student Attacked, Spat on by Compassionate Liberal for Daring to Write Bible Verses in Chalk on College Sidewalk: Claim

Where neo-Marxism thrives, spiritual darkness prevails.

And nowhere have neo-Marxists imposed their dogmas with more mercilessness than on college campuses.

According to Fox News, Colorado State University Turning Point USA chapter member Blake Jones experienced firsthand the meaning of liberal “tolerance” when, at a Nov. 19 protest organized by campus leftists, one agitated protester first tried striking him with his fist and later spat on him — all for the crime of writing Bible verses in chalk on the pavement.

The leftists had gathered to protest Immigration and Customs Enforcement, among other things.

“We were just going to write stuff in chalk and ask everyone why they were so for illegal immigration and so against ICE, as long as ICE is following the law,” Jones said of himself and three other conservative students who attended the protest.

In typical fashion, however, the leftist protesters preferred to scream epithets and slogans.

“They never gave us fair answers — they just kept calling us racist and saying things like ‘no one is illegal on stolen land,” Jones added.

After Jones began writing Bible verses in chalk, two students approached him, one of whom used profanity. Jones asked the vulgar student to leave him alone, at which point the vulgar student appeared enraged.

“He immediately raised his hands, stiffened his body, his face contorted, and he screamed, ‘What the f*** did you just say to me?’” Jones told Fox News. “This is when he charged at me with his fists raised. I do not have a doubt in my mind that he was planning on striking me.”

Fortunately, another student stopped the punch.

Then, 10 minutes later, the same angry and vulgar student returned, insulted Jones, and spat on him.

All of this makes sense to anyone who understands the spiritual energy that animates such people.

For instance, Jones said that several of his religious messages written in chalk, including “abortion is murder” and “God loves you,” had been altered to read “abortion is awesome” and “God loves trans people.”

God does indeed love trans people. But that does not change the fact that those vandals one day will have to answer for their mockery. Indeed, those same vandals, according to Fox News, “drew a transgender depiction of Jesus Christ over a large chalk cross and replaced a Bible verse with a pro-transgender message.”

Jones also noted that only Christians face such hostility.

“On our campus Christianity seems to be the only religion people feel comfortable openly mocking,” he said. “I see anti-Christian messages in the plaza every single day, but never anything close to that level directed toward other faiths.”

Meanwhile, on the social media platform X, many users noticed the same trend.

If a student chalked a mosque with Muhammad cartoons or turned a menorah into a swastika, the school would expel them by sundown and every news outlet would scream hate crime. But mocking Jesus, erasing crosses for trans flags, and celebrating abortion right next to spit on a… — totinho (@Totinhiiio) December 3, 2025

Only one faith gets mocked openly: the one that calls the world to repentance.

Hatred of Christianity is not new. It’s the oldest reaction to the light. — Sid Bensalah 🇸🇪🦅✝️ (@SidBensala) December 4, 2025

If this was any other religion other than Christianity there would be international media outrage. There needs to be more protections for Christians on campus. The radical left are a threat to peaceful Christians minding their own business on campus. — Chris Ryan (@Watchdog_MP) December 4, 2025

Ideology, of course, explains some of those leftist students’ behavior. But the line between ideology and spiritual darkness remains as thin as ever.

Marxists have always embraced atheism. Their hero, 19th-century German philosopher Karl Marx, the intellectual father of communism, wrote poems about his atheism-inspired rage.

Whereas traditional Marxists divided “oppressor” from “oppressed” purely along class lines, neo-Marxists, having discovered over time that the working classes largely rejected their resentment-fueled drivel, have preserved their simplistic, dichotomous worldview by replacing class with race, gender, sexuality, and other qualities that have no bearing on an individual’s worth or character.

Thus, neo-Marxism lies at the core of identity politics and wokeness. Hence, the American left’s intense hostility to Christianity.

That, of course, also explains leftists’ stance on illegal immigration. To them, it makes no difference that those immigrants have violated the law. It only matters that, in many cases, those immigrants share a skin complexion that, by what passes for neo-Marxist reasoning, makes them “oppressed” by definition.

Combine that convoluted way of thinking with the nihilistic worldview that atheism produces, and you get the demonic leftist rage seen here and on campuses across the country.

