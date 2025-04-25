Christian Student Blocked from Graduating Because She Refuses to Take 'LGBTQ+ Affirming' Course - Family Fighting Back

Some institutions would improve merely by scrapping them and starting fresh.

The federal government leaps to mind, as does the American public school system.

According to Fox News, the family of an accomplished Christian student, denied graduation over her refusal to take what they described as an “LGBTQ+ affirming” and “religiously discriminatory” health course mandated by the Montgomery County Board of Education in overwhelmingly liberal Montgomery County, Maryland, has filed a petition with the Maryland Supreme Court in hopes of bringing relief to their daughter as her senior year in high school approaches its conclusion.

The student, referred to by the outlet as “Jane,” has amassed a 4.76 weighted GPA. She also scored a 1450 (96 percentile) on the SAT.

In liberal Maryland, however — speaking of places that would improve by starting fresh — that academic record apparently counts for little. Only by genuflecting at the altar of wokeness may a student matriculate.

In the 2024 election, former Vice President Kamala Harris won more than 75 percent of the vote in Montgomery County.

Harris lost, of course, but bitter liberals continue to hold Jane’s future hostage.

“She’s pretty distraught about not being able to graduate with all her friends and experience that rite of passage,” Jane’s father said.

Does the public school system need a major overhaul? Yes No

Completing this poll entitles you to The Western Journal news updates free of charge via email. You may opt out at anytime. You also agree to our Privacy Policy and Terms of Use Yes: 100% (1183 Votes) No: 0% (4 Votes)

The controversy began in 2022, when Jane’s parents learned that their daughter’s required health class, unlike in previous years, would include LGBT content throughout the entire year-long course, as opposed to limiting that content to the course’s Family Life and Human Sexuality unit.

The parents objected.

They further objected when they discovered that alleged teacher-training documents, consistent with the Maoist practice that dominates much of modern education, identified “privileged” and “oppressed” groups, with Christians, of course, falling under the “privileged” category.

Funny how no one in Montgomery County seems to recognize the irony. Jane, “privileged” due to her Christian beliefs, apparently cannot graduate due to her Christian beliefs.

All efforts to resolve the dispute through alternative courses have failed.

Moreover, Jane’s parents did not object to the LGBT content in the Family Life and Sexuality unit. They objected to its inclusion throughout the year-long course.

“We are trying to get MCPS to keep that teaching restricted to the Family Life and Human Sexuality part of the curriculum so we can get notice of it and opt-out our daughter, or if MCPS is allowed to spread LGBTQ+ instruction throughout the entire health class, as its teacher instruction materials say it is doing, it follows that MCPS should allow us to opt-out our daughter from the entire class” they wrote in a March 2024 letter to the Maryland State Board of Education. “We are trying to get MCPS to refrain from discriminating against religion.”

Meanwhile, the Supreme Court has already begun hearing arguments in a separate religious liberty case involving Montgomery County.

In the short run, of course, one hopes that Jane will find the relief she very obviously deserves. Denying an accomplished young student graduation over a rinky-dink health course would qualify as maddening even in the absence of the religious liberty issue. With that issue added to the equation, the graduation denial amounts to tyranny.

In the long run, however, the solution involves scrapping the entire public school system. Keep the public funding, but destroy every current institution that gorges itself on taxpayer dollars. Eliminate the entire certification racket, along with state departments and university colleges of Education.

Tear it all out by the roots. Then plant the seeds of a new system that serves students rather than woke ideology.

Truth and Accuracy Submit a Correction → * Name

* Email

* Message



* All fields are required. Success! We are committed to truth and accuracy in all of our journalism. Read our editorial standards.

Advertise with The Western Journal and reach millions of highly engaged readers, while supporting our work. Advertise Today.