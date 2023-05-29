Christian Teacher Banned from Teaching for Good for Calling a Girl a Girl

A Christian teacher has had his livelihood and reputation ruined for refusing to bow to woke gender ideology.

According to Fox News, Joshua Sutcliffe, a Christian math teacher in the United Kingdom, was banned from teaching by the U.K. Department of Education for “misgendering” a student after calling a girl a girl.

Sutcliffe had taught at Cherwell School in Oxford where one day, he congratulated a group of girls for doing well on a math problem by saying, “Well done girls,” which one of the students felt was “misgendering.” Sutcliffe was put on leave and subsequently dismissed.

He transferred to a Catholic school in London but again found himself in trouble for allegedly showing his students a Prager University video on masculinity and talking about the biblical view on sex and marriage.

“You say Islam is ‘an abomination’… is that compatible with being a teacher?” Piers Morgan questions whether Joshua Sutcliffe and his extreme views belong in the classroom after he was struck off from teaching for ‘misgendering’ a pupil.@piersmorgan | @TalkTV | #PMU pic.twitter.com/L9LZJLmxtK — Piers Morgan Uncensored (@PiersUncensored) May 23, 2023



Sutcliffe has denied these allegations, saying that he only suggested that students check out the video themselves and that the comments about marriage were not made during a class, but during a meeting of the campus Bible club.

Despite this, the Teaching Regulation Authority (TRA) of the Department of Education ruled that Sutcliffe was guilty of “unacceptable professional conduct” and “bringing the teaching profession into disrepute” and subsequently barred him from teaching.

Sutcliffe told Fox News that this shows that teachers in the U.K. are “really just one view allowed, and it’s certainly not a Christian view.”

He is appealing the ruling to a higher court, but if the appeal fails, he could be barred from teaching for life. His case is being supported by the Christian Legal Centre.

Do you think we will start seeing stories like this one in America? Yes No

Completing this poll entitles you to The Western Journal news updates free of charge. You may opt out at anytime. You also agree to our Privacy Policy and Terms of Use Yes: 97% (29 Votes) No: 3% (1 Votes)

“For loving Jesus, speaking truth in his personal time, and responding to questions from students on the Christian faith, he has been hounded out of the teaching profession. Joshua will appeal, and we will stand with him for as long as it takes to get justice,” the group said.

While this story took place in the United Kingdom and not the United States, it should serve as a warning to Christians of what may be coming to America.

This was not just that this Christian teacher was fired, but was banned by the government from teaching because he stood up for the Christian faith. This is unfortunately something that is not far-fetched in America given the current state of the federal government.

The Department of Education is under the control of the Biden administration and has many woke officials who exercise power over what is acceptable in American education.

But beyond that, the Biden administration is known for weaponizing the departments of the federal government in order to hound conservatives and other political dissidents.

It absolutely makes sense that the Department of Education would be tempted to take a cue from their British counterparts and try the same thing here.

With the current power that the transgender lobby holds over the federal government, it is very possible that woke thinking could be mandated by the department in order for teachers to keep their jobs.

We need more brave teachers like Sutcliffe to speak out in favor of Christian principles and against the weaponization of education to hound Christians out of society.

Now, more than ever, we need brave educators to stand up for what is right.

Truth and Accuracy Submit a Correction → * Name

* Email

* Message



* All fields are required. Success! We are committed to truth and accuracy in all of our journalism. Read our editorial standards.