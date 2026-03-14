Christian Teacher Fined $750,000 for Refusing to Agree That There Are More Than 2 Genders - Persecution in the First World

At this point, Canada hasn’t just done away with common sense. It’s dumped gasoline on it and set it ablaze for the world to see.

For example, former Chilliwack, British Columbia, school trustee Barry Neufeld must pay $750,000 for violating the Human Rights Code.

What exactly did Neufeld do for such a massive fine?

A Tribunal concluded he “invoked negative and insidious stereotypes about LGBTQ people, especially trans people, which denied their inherent dignity and, in some cases, reflected the hallmarks of hate against them as a group,” as the CBC reported Feb. 20.

“For five years, he publicly denigrated LGBTQ people and teachers and associated them with the worst forms of child abuse,” the Tribunal said further.

Neufeld had a complaint brought against him by Chilliwack Teachers’ Association and B.C. Teachers’ Federation after making Facebook posts, a speech, remarks at school board meetings, and comments to the media that the sentencing body felt would make those groups the target of hate.

One unnamed teacher said his comments had family members urging this person to reconsider career paths. The Tribunal said Neufeld “poisoned” the workplace.

He is a Christian, and his comments were relayed by The Christian Post. They aligned with historic Christian teaching on sexuality to which millions still subscribe today.

“It dawned on me that for a Christian, there are two approaches to take. The pastoral approach is one of compassion and empathy while firmly refusing to buy into their client’s delusional thinking. As one pastor said to a transgender person: ‘it is my responsibility to love you: but it is God’s job the [sic] change you’. However, while helping me grasp a better understanding of gender Dysphoria, the [issue] is so complex that it is hard to apply these insights in a debate at the political level, especially on Facebook,” Neufeld wrote.

He said his mission is to try “speaking out to the lawmakers in Victoria and trying to motivate lukewarm Christians who are sitting idly by as all of Society ‘Slouches towards Gomorrah.’”

Further, he spoke about the political ramifications of gender ideology, noting that it has “demonized people of faith who believe that God created humans male and female: In the Image of God.”

Neufeld issued a news release about the Tribunal’s decision and the $750,000 fee, saying, “I am sure they know I can never begin to pay this, but it sets a precedent, and in the future, no one else will ever dare to criticize their sacred Gender Ideology. So I must try to overturn this draconian decision.”

The complaint against Neufeld showed the thinking of his opposition. The document claimed “transpeople are, by definition, people ‘whose gender identity does not align with the sex assigned to them at birth.’”

“If a person elects not to ‘believe’ that gender identity is separate from sex assigned at birth, then they do not ‘believe’ in transpeople. This is a form of existential denial,” it continued.

The Tribunal added, “A person does not need to believe in Christianity to accept that another person is Christian. However, to accept that a person is transgender, one must accept that their gender identity is different than their sex assigned at birth.”

Billboard Chris, an activist who opposes transgender child mutilation, reposted those comments along with a picture he took with Neufeld.

🚨 BREAKING: Barry Neufeld, a former school trustee who opposed gender ideology in schools, has been ordered to pay $750,000 to the Chilliwack Teacher’s Assocation. The BC Human Rights Tribunal literally stated the following: “If a person elects not to ‘believe’ that gender… pic.twitter.com/wQa4M6WXPn — Billboard Chris 🌎 (@BillboardChris) February 19, 2026

Billboard Chris correctly concluded, “The Tribunal has declared that all British Columbians must believe in gender identities.”

In Canada, it is illegal to go against the regime’s dogma. You must buy the lie and repeat it.

However, Russian author and Soviet dissident Alexander Solzhenitsyn once said, “One man who stopped lying could bring down a tyranny.”

Neufeld has the courage and the faith in Jesus Christ. He could be that man.

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