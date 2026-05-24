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The Cuban flag flies above the walls of a prison.
The Cuban flag flies above the walls of a prison. (HUNG CHIN LIU / Getty Images)

Christian Teenager in Cuba Jailed Following Anti-Communist Protest, Faces Health Threat in Prison

 By Michael Austin  May 24, 2026 at 5:00am
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A Christian teenager from Cuba is reportedly being denied medical care as the nation’s communist regime holds him in prison for participating in a protest against the government.

Jonathan Muir Burgos, 16, took part in the mid-March protest alongside his father, Elier Muir Ávila, who is a pastor.

Both were arrested, according to a report earlier this month from Premier Christian News, but Burgos remained in detention until he was formally charged on April 2.

Premier Christian News cited a report from Open Doors saying that Burgos was targeted because his family leads an unregistered evangelical church.

The communist government has labeled the congregation “ideologically dangerous.”

While in prison, Burgos is suffering from dyshidrosis, which has previously caused him dangerous infections.

But Burgos is missing medical appointments and being denied medication while in prison.

There is also a bedbug infestation worsening his condition.

This harassment from the Cuban government is by no means new for the family or their fellow Christians.

Some family members have faced detentions, death threats, and psychological pressures, according to Premier Christian News.

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Open Doors revealed that the church has witnessed 60 members leave because of harassment from the government.

Sofía Díaz, who leads advocacy for Open Doors in the region, said that “this case reflects the restrictions on religious freedom and punishment for peaceful protests that Cuban citizens face.”

NBC News reported on May 1 that the family was able to visit Burgos for the first time in mid-April, and were permitted to bring him a bag of sweets.

“We cannot accept seeing him grow up in prison and become an adult,” Muir Ávila said.

“My son is not a criminal, not a delinquent nor a vandal, as they have tried to discredit, defame and demoralize him.”

The demonstration in March had led to some protesters damaging a communist party office.

If Burgos is found guilty, he could remain in prison until he is over 30 years old, or even over 50.

NBC News noted that the teenager is only 5′ 6″ and 105 pounds.

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Michael Austin
Managing Editor
Michael wrote for several entertainment news outlets before joining The Western Journal in 2020. He now serves as Managing Editor, which involves managing the editorial team and operations, guiding the publication's editorial direction, and writing, editing, curating and assigning stories as needed.
Michael Austin graduated from Iowa State University in 2019. During his time in college, he volunteered for both PragerU and Live Action. After graduation, Michael went on to work as a freelance journalist for various entertainment news sites before joining The Western Journal as an intern in early 2020.

Shortly thereafter, Michael was hired on as a staff writer/reporter. He now serves as Managing Editor, which involves managing the editorial team and operations, guiding the team's editorial direction, and writing, editing, curating and assigning stories as needed.
Birthplace
Ames, Iowa
Nationality
American
Education
Iowa State University
Topics of Expertise
Cultural Politics, Pop Culture, Christian-Conservatism




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