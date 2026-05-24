Christian Teenager in Cuba Jailed Following Anti-Communist Protest, Faces Health Threat in Prison

A Christian teenager from Cuba is reportedly being denied medical care as the nation’s communist regime holds him in prison for participating in a protest against the government.

Jonathan Muir Burgos, 16, took part in the mid-March protest alongside his father, Elier Muir Ávila, who is a pastor.

Both were arrested, according to a report earlier this month from Premier Christian News, but Burgos remained in detention until he was formally charged on April 2.

Premier Christian News cited a report from Open Doors saying that Burgos was targeted because his family leads an unregistered evangelical church.

The communist government has labeled the congregation “ideologically dangerous.”

El despiadado régimen castrista no tiene respeto por la vida humana, la dignidad ni los derechos humanos. Jonathan David Muir Burgos, de 16 años, lleva más de un mes injustamente encarcelado en Cuba. Su estado de salud es frágil y requiere atención médica inmediata y adecuada.… pic.twitter.com/GyMYJg8XM9 — Mario Díaz-Balart (@MarioDB) May 5, 2026

While in prison, Burgos is suffering from dyshidrosis, which has previously caused him dangerous infections.

But Burgos is missing medical appointments and being denied medication while in prison.

There is also a bedbug infestation worsening his condition.

This harassment from the Cuban government is by no means new for the family or their fellow Christians.

Some family members have faced detentions, death threats, and psychological pressures, according to Premier Christian News.

Open Doors revealed that the church has witnessed 60 members leave because of harassment from the government.

Sofía Díaz, who leads advocacy for Open Doors in the region, said that “this case reflects the restrictions on religious freedom and punishment for peaceful protests that Cuban citizens face.”

NBC News reported on May 1 that the family was able to visit Burgos for the first time in mid-April, and were permitted to bring him a bag of sweets.

“We cannot accept seeing him grow up in prison and become an adult,” Muir Ávila said.

“My son is not a criminal, not a delinquent nor a vandal, as they have tried to discredit, defame and demoralize him.”

The demonstration in March had led to some protesters damaging a communist party office.

If Burgos is found guilty, he could remain in prison until he is over 30 years old, or even over 50.

NBC News noted that the teenager is only 5′ 6″ and 105 pounds.

Advertise with The Western Journal and reach millions of highly engaged readers, while supporting our work. Advertise Today.

Submit a Correction → * Name

* Email

* Message



* All fields are required. Success!

Truth and Accuracy Submit a Correction → * Name

* Email

* Message



* All fields are required. Success! We are committed to truth and accuracy in all of our journalism. Read our editorial standards.