Christian TV Network Firebombed in Jerusalem

The Jerusalem studio of one of the largest Christian television networks in the world was firebombed on Saturday.

Based on security footage, an arsonist set fire to the roof of Daystar Television Network’s studio overlooking Mount Zion around 2:30 a.m. before escaping by rope and fleeing on foot.

The studio was pronounced a total loss only 30 minutes later, according to the statement.

“You can’t silence the life-changing truth of the Gospel,” Marcus Lamb, founder and president of Daystar, said.

“From the ashes of this tragedy, we will rise up with help from our partners around the globe and continue reaching across Israel to share God’s love and forgiveness.”

“My prayer is that this message touches the person responsible for this incident and he embraces the hope that can only be found in Jesus Christ,” the founder added.

Daystar was in the process of revitalizing the Jerusalem studio before the fire destroyed the company’s existing foundation and new construction, CBN News reported.

Dave Sharett, the contractor in charge of renovating Daystar’s facilities, toured CBN around the destroyed studio. The tragedy only reinforced Sharett’s belief in God’s work.

“I believe that God has a reason and a purpose and at the very least he’ll redeem what has happened here,” he said. “So, these ashes will raise up, be raised up and proclaim the glory of God.”

The network had plans to broadcast from the remodeled studio in less than two weeks.

Despite the devastation, ministry partners have reached out to Daystar, offering their facilities “in a show of solidarity,” the statement said.

“In the wake of this disaster, I’m humbled by the outpouring of support from our partners and other ministries,” Lamb said. “It’s really a beautiful picture of how the Body of Christ comes together to boldly declare our unwavering commitment to the Great Commission, and we are eternally grateful!”

In 2006, Daystar was the only full-time Christian network in Israel, broadcasting to nearly every home through HOT cable and YES DTH satellite.

Daystar plans to keep faith and forgiveness alive after the attack, as the company is committed to restoring the Jerusalem studio through the unwavering support in the community.

We are believing that God will take what the enemy meant for harm and turn it around for good! Please pray with us as we begin the process of restoring our Jerusalem studio!https://t.co/a4LgXaGqlZ — Daystar Television (@Daystar) May 20, 2019

“We are believing that God will take what the enemy meant for harm and turn it around for good!” Daystar Television pledged in a tweet on Monday. “Please pray with us as we begin the process of restoring our Jerusalem studio!”

The arsonist responsible for the destruction has not yet been identified.

