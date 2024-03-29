Christian US Soccer Player Apologizes After Megan Rapinoe Scolds Her for Sharing Her Beliefs

The LGBT “pride” mafia, with its characteristic blend of self-pity and mercilessness, has targeted yet another young, Christian, female athlete.

Korbin Albert, a 20-year-old midfielder on the U.S. women’s national soccer team, recently shared Christian-themed social media posts that discussed the immoral nature of homosexuality and “feeling transgender,” according to the U.K.’s Daily Mail.

Her posts brought a sharp rebuke from retired USWNT player and LGBT activist Megan Rapinoe, who described her comments as “hate.”

The scolding called forth an apology from Albert on Thursday that had all the scripted insincerity of a hostage video.

“I want to sincerely apologize for my actions on social media. Liking and sharing posts that are offensive, insensitive and hurtful was immature and disrespectful which was never my intent,” Albert wrote in an Instagram Story post. “I’m really disappointed in myself and am deeply sorry for the hurt that I have caused to my teammates, other players, fans, friends and anyone who was offended.”

“I truly believe that everyone should feel safe and respected everywhere and on all playing fields. I know my actions have not lived up to that and for that I sincerely apologize. It’s an honor and a privilege to get to play this sport and on the world stage and I promise to do better,” she added.

No word on whether Albert finished typing that post before or after USWNT officials lowered the gun from her head.

Albert’s Instagram and TikTok accounts feature acknowledgments of her Christian faith. Each includes a version of the phrase “Jesus is king.”

The original Christian-themed posts that prompted the Rapinoe-led backlash have since been deleted.

On Instagram, Rapinoe responded to those posts with victim-mongering and inversions of truth.

“To the people who want to hide behind ‘my beliefs’ I would just ask one question, are you making any time of space safer, more inclusive, more whole, any semblance of better, bringing the best out of anyone? … because if you aren’t all you believe in is hate. And Kids are literally killing themselves because of this hate. Wake TF up! Yours Truly, #15,” the outspoken lesbian wrote.

Though she did not mention anyone by name, Rapinoe later confirmed to The Athletic that she had Albert in mind.

“For all my trans homies enduring this horrific treatment day in and day out, I see you and hear you and I am WITH YOU,” she added on Instagram.

Albert, who also plays with the club team Paris Saint-Germain, also deleted a post from the Fourth of July weekend in which she and her family took turns declaring that “their pronouns are U.S.A.”

As OutKick’s Mark Harris rightly noted, “Albert appears to have deleted that video from her page because being a proud American and joking about pronouns is essentially a crime in the year 2024.”

The young midfielder, of course, faced an insane amount of pressure from the woke mob.

In fact, she might even have recalled the fate of former player Jaelene Daniels (née Hinkle), “who largely stopped appearing with the USWNT after expressing anti-LGBTQ+ beliefs she said were rooted in her religion,” per The Athletic.

Or perhaps she has heard of the treatment former University of Kentucky swimmer Riley Gaines and others have endured simply for insisting that men have no place in women’s sports.

Either way, while we might have wanted Albert to stand firm, we also know the diabolical forces arrayed against her.

And that leads us to Rapinoe’s outlandish claims of “horrific treatment” and kids “literally killing themselves because of this hate.”

No matter how hard she has tried, the former soccer star cannot make herself and LGBT “kids” the victims.

After all, who deleted the posts? Who had to issue an apology? And why did that apology sound as if it came straight from a human resources department’s template?

Could it be that powerful people regularly demand such Maoist struggle sessions from anyone who expresses unapproved views?

On the other hand, who equated “beliefs” with “hate”? Who discussed “kids” in the context of sexual identity? Did that person have to delete her posts or issue an apology?

In short, we should love, pity and pray for Rapinoe. But we should not allow a member of the privileged “pride” mafia to destroy another young, Christian, female athlete while simultaneously posing as the victim.

