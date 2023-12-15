Christian Veteran Accused of Beheading Satanic Statue Gets Overwhelming Support for Legal Defense

A Christian and a military veteran who smashed a satanic monument at the Iowa state capitol has received an overwhelming amount of support this week.

The monument was placed in the building by the state’s satanic temple and had drawn outrage all week after it was permitted by laws related to religious displays.

The monument was scheduled to come down on Friday but a day before, a veteran named Michael Cassidy smashed it and beheaded it.

The Satanic Temple Iowa said on its Facebook page that it was destroyed “beyond repair.”

BREAKING: @RepubSentinel can reveal that Michael Cassidy, a Christian and former military officer, tore down and beheaded the Satan altar in the Iowa Capitol:https://t.co/rIYIdZOzee pic.twitter.com/tZDsmKM5Pm — The Sentinel (@RepubSentinel) December 14, 2023

Cassidy is facing a charge of fourth-degree criminal mischief.

People supporting Cassidy’s decision to tear down the monument quickly created an online campaign to assist him with expected legal fees but so much money was donated in just a few hours the campaign was paused.

Turning Point U.S.A. founder Charlie Kirk was among those who pledged to financially support Cassidy for destroying the blasphemous monument.

“Michael Cassidy just beheaded a monument to Satan inside the Iowa State Capitol building. The Satanic Temple of Iowa is pressing charges and Cassidy is facing fourth-degree criminal mischief,” Kirk tweeted Thursday.

“Turning Point USA is proud to pledge $10,000 to his legal defense fund,” he added.

Michael Cassidy just beheaded a monument to Satan inside the Iowa State Capitol building. The Satanic Temple of Iowa is pressing charges and Cassidy is facing fourth-degree criminal mischief. Turning Point USA is proud to pledge $10,000 to his legal defense fund. We stand with… pic.twitter.com/eqbnNGAzfh — Charlie Kirk (@charliekirk11) December 14, 2023

Cassidy quickly announced a public campaign to assist him with legal fees.

“Overwhelmed by the support I’ve received so far, thank you,” he said. “People have been asking me and yes, the below GiveSendGo link is legitimate.”

He concluded, “God bless America.”

Overwhelmed by the support I’ve received so far, thank you.

People have been asking me and yes, the below GiveSendGo link is legitimate. More to follow tomorrow! We’re going to win. God bless America. https://t.co/hhR4Ov6ts1 — Michael Cassidy for MS 🇺🇸 (@VoteCassidy) December 15, 2023

But public support for the veteran’s actions was so immense that Cassidy himself said that he asked for a GiveSendGo campaign to be paused after it raised $20,000 in three hours.

“Truly humbled by y’alls support,” Cassidy said. “We raised the $20k we were looking for in just a couple hours. I directed the campaign to be paused – we have enough for now.”

Truly humbled by y’alls support. We raised the $20k we were looking for in just a couple hours. I directed the campaign to be paused – we have enough for now. Special thanks to @RepubSentinel, @BenZeisloft, @DavisYounts, @JackPosobiec, @MattWalshBlog, & @charliekirk11 — Michael Cassidy for MS 🇺🇸 (@VoteCassidy) December 15, 2023

In another post, Cassidy called on people who vowed to tolerate the presence of a satanic monument in Iowa’s state capitol to reevaluate their stances.

“To Christians who defend Satanic altars when they speak with their church, family, friends, coworkers, or on @X: Would you use the same argument if you were speaking with God?” he asked.

Cassidy concluded by telling these Christians to, “Think on that.”

To Christians who defend Satanic altars when they speak with their church, family, friends, coworkers, or on @X: Would you use the same argument if you were speaking with God? Think on that. — Michael Cassidy for MS 🇺🇸 (@VoteCassidy) December 15, 2023

Republican Iowa Governor Kim Reynolds commented in the display released earlier this week obtained by KCRG-TV.

“Like many Iowans, I find the Satanic Temple’s display in the Capitol absolutely objectionable,” she said. “In a free society, the best response to objectionable speech is more speech, and I encourage all those of faith to join me today in praying over the Capitol and recognizing the nativity scene that will be on display – the true reason for the season.”

