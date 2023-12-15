Share
Christian Veteran Accused of Beheading Satanic Statue Gets Overwhelming Support for Legal Defense

 By Johnathan Jones  December 15, 2023 at 9:26am
A Christian and a military veteran who smashed a satanic monument at the Iowa state capitol has received an overwhelming amount of support this week.

The monument was placed in the building by the state’s satanic temple and had drawn outrage all week after it was permitted by laws related to religious displays.

The monument was scheduled to come down on Friday but a day before, a veteran named Michael Cassidy smashed it and beheaded it.

The Satanic Temple Iowa said on its Facebook page that it was destroyed “beyond repair.”

Cassidy is facing a charge of fourth-degree criminal mischief.

People supporting Cassidy’s decision to tear down the monument quickly created an online campaign to assist him with expected legal fees but so much money was donated in just a few hours the campaign was paused.

Turning Point U.S.A. founder Charlie Kirk was among those who pledged to financially support Cassidy for destroying the blasphemous monument.

“Michael Cassidy just beheaded a monument to Satan inside the Iowa State Capitol building. The Satanic Temple of Iowa is pressing charges and Cassidy is facing fourth-degree criminal mischief,” Kirk tweeted Thursday.

“Turning Point USA is proud to pledge $10,000 to his legal defense fund,” he added.

Cassidy quickly announced a public campaign to assist him with legal fees.

“Overwhelmed by the support I’ve received so far, thank you,” he said. “People have been asking me and yes, the below GiveSendGo link is legitimate.”

He concluded, “God bless America.”

But public support for the veteran’s actions was so immense that Cassidy himself said that he asked for a GiveSendGo campaign to be paused after it raised $20,000 in three hours.

“Truly humbled by y’alls support,” Cassidy said. “We raised the $20k we were looking for in just a couple hours. I directed the campaign to be paused – we have enough for now.”

In another post, Cassidy called on people who vowed to tolerate the presence of a satanic monument in Iowa’s state capitol to reevaluate their stances.

“To Christians who defend Satanic altars when they speak with their church, family, friends, coworkers, or on @X: Would you use the same argument if you were speaking with God?” he asked.

Cassidy concluded by telling these Christians to, “Think on that.”

Republican Iowa Governor Kim Reynolds commented in the display released earlier this week obtained by KCRG-TV.

“Like many Iowans, I find the Satanic Temple’s display in the Capitol absolutely objectionable,” she said. “In a free society, the best response to objectionable speech is more speech, and I encourage all those of faith to join me today in praying over the Capitol and recognizing the nativity scene that will be on display – the true reason for the season.”

Conversation