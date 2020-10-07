Christian Walker: Dems Used To Be for the KKK and White Supremacy, Now It's BLM and Black Supremacy

Christian Walker appears to be following in his father’s conservative footprints.

On Wednesday, the son of football great Herschel Walker took to Twitter to condemn Democrats and the Black Lives Matter movement.

“Democrats used to be the party of the KKK and white supremacy,” Walker tweeted.

“Now, they’re the party of BLM and black supremacy. Both are equally dangerous. All lives matter.”

Democrats used to be the party of the KKK and white supremacy. Now, they’re the party of BLM and black supremacy. Both are equally dangerous. All lives matter. — Christian Walker (@ChristianWalk1r) October 7, 2020

TRENDING: Undecided Focus Group Found Kamala Harris 'Abrasive and Condescending' During Debate

Walker is spot on: Any race’s assertion of supremacy is dangerous.

That used to be the definition of racism — a belief that any one race is inherently superior (or inferior) to another — until the “antiracism” crowd redefined the term to take into account social or institutional power.

In other words, the antiracism crowd believes that, because the United States was founded and historically run largely by white people, only white people can be racist. If a black person attacks a white person because that person is white, that isn’t racism; it’s merely a result of the historical power imbalance.

That is, of course, a ridiculous conclusion.

The dirty little secret of Black Lives Matter is that it is like the Ku Klux Klan. Both movements define and group people based on race.

Both use intimidation and violence to get what they want.

True antiracism would look like the world Martin Luther King, Jr. imagined — a world where people are judged not by their skin, but by the content of their character.

A world where all lives matter and are considered equal.

Unfortunately, that’s not what the Democrats want. The left wants to divide Americans, putting people in boxes based on the color of their skin and berating those who dare to think differently.

RELATED: Report: ESPN Is Financially Bleeding and Could Soon Lay Off Hundreds of Employees

It’s great to see young black men like Christian Walker speaking out. As an African-American, Walker has greater insight into what the Democrats are pushing on black people.

It’s important for black people who disagree with the radical left to speak out.

Black Americans are not monolithic. Like Americans of any color, they are concerned about their jobs, the safety of their communities and a myriad of other issues that are not based on the color of their skin.

Do you think BLM is just as dangerous as the KKK? Yes No Completing this poll entitles you to The Western Journal news updates free of charge. You may opt out at anytime. You also agree to our Privacy Policy and Terms of Use You're logged in to Facebook. Click here to log out. 98% (63 Votes) 2% (1 Votes)

The left’s obsession with race, the vilification of anyone who has a different opinion on race in America, is not progressive; it’s regressive.

Instead of bringing Americans together in a society where race isn’t important — where race is simply a descriptive characteristic like height or eye color — Democrats are attempting to divide Americans into various intersectional victim groups who are dependent on big government for salvation and equality.

That is not what America is supposed to be.

We are committed to truth and accuracy in all of our journalism. Read our editorial standards.