Colin Miller, host of the “Fight for Truth” on YouTube, scored a major hit with his commentary about Tucker Carlson’s apparent spiritual transformation in recent months.

His video has garnered over 870,000 views in a day and looks to quickly surpass one million.

“I’m going to show you that Tucker Carlson is changing … and we need to find out what it is,” Miller began his program.

Carlson revealed in a recent interview that he began reading the Bible in earnest earlier this year and is about halfway through, having completed the New Testament first and is now on to the Old Testament.

At “The Summit” sponsored by Blaze Media in Des Moines, Iowa last month, Carlson stated that if Americans really want to understand what’s happening in the nation politically right now, they have to see it through a spiritual lens.

“While I’m clinging to the hope that elections still matter, because I really want to believe that because I’m an American in a very fundamental way, and so I believe in the actual mechanics of democracy. Like the people should rule,” he said.

“But leaving aside even elections, I think it’s clearly a pivot point in history and I don’t think the issues we debate and are in some ways really just distractions are the core issues, at all,” Carlson continued.

“There are forces, unseen forces acting on people,” Carlson said.

Miller found the former Fox News host’s realization significant.

“This tells me that he’s starting to get it. He’s starting to understand what this has all been about,” Miller said.

Carlson shared at “The Summit” that he began reading the Bible through for the first time in February.

“It’s the most interesting thing I think I’ve ever done. It’s unbelievable. The amount of drama in those books that has been hidden from me as a regular churchgoer in the Episcopal Church,” he said.

I have been having the same experience this year in reading the Bible. Despite being a Christian for over 30 years and hearing hundreds upon hundreds of sermons, I had never actually read the Bible cover-to-cover, but I started to on Jan. 1 of this year.

I picked up a version that breaks the book down into 365 readings, including passages each day from the Old Testament, the New Testament, as well as portions from Psalms and Proverbs.

It is fascinating to take the Bible in, in order and realize how much I had missed over the years, especially with regard to the ancient kings of Israel.

They show so clearly what a nation looks like following God’s way and receiving his blessings, and what a country looks like that turns its back on God.

Miller deduced, “What is changing Tucker’s mind is scripture.”

Carlson explained that reading the Bible has revealed to him two things.

First, that God uses imperfect people to accomplish his grander purposes.

And second, “People, while they have free will, of course, and they can make decisions and they live with the consequences of those decisions, they’re not really in charge of the arc of history at all. They are being acted upon, a lot.”

“You are not in charge, you are being acted upon by a world you can’t see, and that by the way is consistent with my life experience,” he added.

Perhaps Carlson was referencing the decision of Fox News to fire him in April as one of these life experiences. Fox gave no reason for removing the network’s top-rated host off the air.

Miller summarized that Carlson is “saying, ‘Yes our choices matter and they will affect the world around us, of course, and yet we are still not in control, fundamentally. God is.’ See Psalm 115:3. This is huge.”

Psalm 115:3 says, “Our God is in the heavens; he does all that he pleases.”

“Here we have one of the most famous political figures in the United States talking about the importance of reading your Bible and the truth of God’s sovereignty. It’s incredible. This is a big moment, and I don’t want us to miss it as Christians,” Miller said.

“As Tucker has been saying, the political world will always be affected by the unseen spiritual forces behind the scenes. So the truth is this: We need both political and religious ideals to be rooted in scripture if we are going to have a good society in the eyes of God,” he added.

Miller showed a clip from Carlson’s fiery speech at The Heritage Foundation’s 50th-anniversary gala in Washington, D.C., which the conservative commentator delivered just days before he was fired.

In that speech, Carlson argued that issues like the transgender and current abortion movements can only be understood in theological terms.

“If you have people who are saying, ‘I have an idea: Let’s castrate the next generation. Let’s sexually mutilate children.’ I’m sorry, that’s not a political debate. What? It has nothing to do with politics,” he said.

The debate regarding abortion has shifted too, Carlson contended. In the 1990s, then-President Bill Clinton, a Democrat, said it should be “safe, legal and rare.”

“But if you’re telling me that abortion is a positive good, what are you saying? Well, you’re arguing for child sacrifice, obviously,” he continued.

“What’s the point of child sacrifice? Well, there’s no policy goal entwined with that. No, that’s a theological phenomenon,” Carlson suggested. “None of this makes sense in conventional political terms.”

However, it does make sense if there is a spiritual battle of good versus evil underway in America.

“[The leftists] don’t want a debate,” Carlson argued. “Those ideas won’t produce outcomes that any rational person would want under any circumstances. Those are manifestations of some larger force acting upon us. It’s just so obvious.”

“Maybe we should all just take like 10 minutes a day to pray about it. I’m serious. Like why not?” he asked.

Miller contended that radical leftism is a false religion while Christianity is true.

“Don’t let anyone fool you into thinking otherwise,” he said.

Miller concluded asking those watching his video, “Please pray for Tucker Carlson.”

Amen, God has given him a place of influence, and he just may part of putting the country back on firm spiritual ground.

