Christianity Today Hires Woke Female CEO Amid Continued Liberal Shift

Christianity Today announced the hiring of “Reverend Doctor” Nicole Massie Martin as their next president and CEO, marking the continued liberal drift of the evangelical publication.

A news release published Nov. 19 on the Christianity Today website said that Martin, who has “more than 25 years of nonprofit, academic, ministry leadership, and church engagement experience,” previously served as “Chief Impact Officer” and chief operating officer at the organization.

The search committee unanimously recommended her hiring to the board, which then affirmed her as the replacement for Timothy Dalrymple.

The Christianity Today Board of Directors has unanimously elected Dr. Nicole Massie Martin as its next President and CEO. Read more: https://t.co/Pdm56cA8Xf pic.twitter.com/4uTIpndmOb — Christianity Today (@CTmagazine) November 19, 2025

Martin holds a Master of Divinity degree from Princeton Theological Seminary and a Doctor of Ministry degree from Gordon-Conwell Theological Seminary, where she served as an adjunct professor of “Ministry and Leadership Development.”

She also worked as the chief ministry impact officer, senior vice president, and “Executive Director of Trauma Healing” at the American Bible Society.

Her personal website ascribes her the title of “Reverend Doctor.”

Christian conservative voices expressed concern that Martin would continue the woke trajectory of Christianity Today, which has increasingly espoused left-wing views on cultural and political topics.

Colin Redemer, the director of education at American Reformer, noted that Martin’s tenure at the American Bible Society, where she pioneered the “Trauma Healing Institute,” represented a concerning mission drift for the organization, which had historically focused on biblical literacy, that later leadership had to correct.

“If this is a sign of the kind of leadership we can now expect at the highest office of one of the most important publications in American Evangelicalism we should be rightly concerned,” Redemer wrote.

“Join me in hoping and praying for better!”

The American Bible Society (ABS) is a massively important institution in American Evangelicalism long focused on the goal of global evangelization. ABS is where Nicole Massie Martin got her start as a senior executive as she was promoted from into roles as Senior Vice President… https://t.co/iJPU9mR5rN — Colin Redemer (@RedemTheTimes) November 20, 2025

Christian commentary outlet Protestia pulled from a 2023 article written by Massie at Christianity Today in which she described the “full-fledged panic” she experienced when pulled over by a white police officer for a minor traffic violation.

“Without warning, my hands began to tremble, my breathing quickened, and my legs started to shake. I called my husband and told him what was happening,” she wrote.

Enjoy a quote from new Christianity Today President & Ceo Nicole Martin, who recounts getting pulled over by a white police officer for a traffic infraction: “Without warning, my hands began to tremble, my breathing quickened, and my legs started to shake. I called my husband… — Protestia (@Protestia) November 21, 2025

“Images of Black men and women shot for minor offenses raced through my mind,” she continued. “Would I be lumped into the countless names of Black people who have died for misdemeanors, or would I be among the privileged few who escaped alive?”

Although Martin left the scene with nothing but a citation, she still “began to cry” for “all of the Black men and women who begged for their lives and still died.”

“I cried for Manuel Ellis, Philando Castile, George Floyd, Breonna Taylor, Alton Sterling, and so many more,” she said.

Martin was chosen for her new role after a five-month process that involved 130 candidates from around the world.

She said in the Christianity Today news release that she intends to “elevate the wide-ranging, far-reaching stories and ideas of the kingdom of God in a way that unifies the church beyond ideological and political boundaries.”

