Christians Beaten, Abducted in Nigeria as Church Service Attacked, Prayer Books Desecrated, and Worship Instruments Broken

Christians are still facing persecution in Nigeria, as 160 people are unaccounted for after an attack Sunday on a branch of the Cherubim and Seraphim Movement Church and two other churches in the village of Kurmin Wali.

The BBC reported on one woman who managed to escape who was bludgeoned in the skull with the butt of an attacker’s gun. “Blood was all over,” the woman recalled.

“They kept dragging me even when I told them I couldn’t walk. Then I hid somewhere until I couldn’t see them anymore.

“I was so weak I had to crawl back to the village.”

Kurmin Wali is near the Kaduna state’s Rijana forest, a gathering spot for armed gangs who carry out raids and abductions.

State officials have not proven helpful, the BBC reported. They did not acknowledge the attack until Tuesday. One young man spoke about the matter.

“They told us not to give out any information, they want to intimidate us but we must tell our story,” he said. “They have also been stopping some journalists from coming to the town.”

After facing opposition getting into Kurmin Wali, the BBC found chairs thrown around, prayer books on the floor, and instruments broken, as if the attack had just taken place.

Governor Uba Sani visited the site of the attack Wednesday and promised medical support for the survivors. He also told reporters a military base, hospital, and road would be built in the area to help provide protection.

The Association for Catholic Information in Africa reported 7,087 Christians murdered by Jihadists in the first seven months of 2025.

President Donald Trump has also brought attention to the massacres. The BBC reported the U.S. military carried out air strikes on suspected Jihadist camps in Nigeria last month.

This story should encourage Christians everywhere to pray for peace, safety, and good health for all those in Nigeria brave enough to follow Jesus Christ.

In the United States, we must also take this as a cautionary tale.

We cannot import Muslim populations, insisting they are following a “religion of peace,” only to find the same violence flare against Chrisitan communities here.

For those who say these Muslims are “radical,” they are simply following the Koran that all Muslims take as the word of God. Koran 3:151 reads: “Soon shall We cast terror into the hearts of the Unbelievers.”

Koran 4:89 reads: “… take not friends from their ranks until they flee in the way of Allah … But if they turn renegades, seize them and slay them wherever ye find them; and (in any case) take no friends or helpers from their ranks.”

Useful idiots on the left will totally disregard this doctrine of violence in the name of tolerance and diversity.

Truth and Accuracy Submit a Correction → * Name

* Email

* Message



* All fields are required. Success! We are committed to truth and accuracy in all of our journalism. Read our editorial standards.

Advertise with The Western Journal and reach millions of highly engaged readers, while supporting our work. Advertise Today.