Christie Accuses Ramaswamy of Plagiarizing Obama, Vivek Claps Back with 'Bear Hug' Comment

Chris Christie scrapped with Vivek Ramaswamy during the Republican Party’s first primary debate in Milwaukee on Wednesday.

The former New Jersey governor accused Ramaswamy of plagiarizing former President Barack Obama during the event.

“I’ve had enough already tonight of a guy who sounds like ChatGPT standing up here,” Christie said of Ramaswamy.

“The last person in one of these debates … who stood in the middle of the stage and said, ‘What’s a skinny guy with an odd last name doing up here?’ was Barack Obama, and I’m afraid we’re dealing with the same type of amateur standing onstage tonight.”

CHRIS CHRISTIE GOES AFTER VIVEK: “I’ve had enough already tonight, of a guy who sounds like ChatGPT!” VIVEK: “Come over and gimme a hug!” pic.twitter.com/DbYiXeBN5x — Townhall.com (@townhallcom) August 24, 2023

Ramaswamy responded with an Obama-related retort.

“Come over and give me a hug!” the businessman told Christie.

“Give me a hug just like you did to Obama. And you’ll help elect me just like you did to Obama, too. Give me that bear hug!”

Ramaswamy was referring to an incident in which Christie reportedly hugged Obama in the aftermath of Hurricane Sandy in 2012, weeks before that year’s presidential election. Christie has denied the hug happened.

Ramaswamy’s words in Wednesday’s debate did appear similar to a line used by Obama at the 2004 Democratic National Convention.

Former President Donald Trump — the clear front-runner in primary polling — skipped the debate.

