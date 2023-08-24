Share
News

Christie Accuses Ramaswamy of Plagiarizing Obama, Vivek Claps Back with 'Bear Hug' Comment

 By Richard Moorhead  August 23, 2023 at 7:50pm
Share

Chris Christie scrapped with Vivek Ramaswamy during the Republican Party’s first primary debate in Milwaukee on Wednesday.

The former New Jersey governor accused Ramaswamy of plagiarizing former President Barack Obama during the event.

“I’ve had enough already tonight of a guy who sounds like ChatGPT standing up here,” Christie said of Ramaswamy.

“The last person in one of these debates … who stood in the middle of the stage and said, ‘What’s a skinny guy with an odd last name doing up here?’ was Barack Obama, and I’m afraid we’re dealing with the same type of amateur standing onstage tonight.”

Trending:
School Bus with 52 Kids on Board Overturns in Deadly Crash

Ramaswamy responded with an Obama-related retort.

“Come over and give me a hug!” the businessman told Christie.

“Give me a hug just like you did to Obama. And you’ll help elect me just like you did to Obama, too. Give me that bear hug!”

Ramaswamy was referring to an incident in which Christie reportedly hugged Obama in the aftermath of Hurricane Sandy in 2012, weeks before that year’s presidential election. Christie has denied the hug happened.

Ramaswamy’s words in Wednesday’s debate did appear similar to a line used by Obama at the 2004 Democratic National Convention.

Former President Donald Trump — the clear front-runner in primary polling — skipped the debate.

Truth and Accuracy

Submit a Correction →



We are committed to truth and accuracy in all of our journalism. Read our editorial standards.

Tags:
, , , , , , ,
Share
Richard Moorhead
Richard Moorhead is a conservative journalist, a graduate of Arizona State University, Army Infantryman, Gold Star grandson, and guitar player.




Trump Reveals His #1 Priority If He Retakes White House from Biden in 2024
Trump Unleashes on the Four Indictments Against Him: 'It's All Bulls***'
Christie Accuses Ramaswamy of Plagiarizing Obama, Vivek Claps Back with 'Bear Hug' Comment
Trump Takes Brutal Direct Shot at Biden's Physical Health: Can't Lift His Feet Off 2-Inch WH Grass
Alec Baldwin Loses Key Court Battle as Legal Troubles Pile Up
See more...

Conversation