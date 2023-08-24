Share
Christie Forced to Stop Speaking While Being Drowned Out by Boos, Moderator Needs to Police Crowd

 By Johnathan Jones  August 24, 2023 at 4:46am
Former New Jersey Gov. Chris Christie was booed to such a degree during the first Republican debate of the 2024 election season that moderator Bret Baier had to intervene.

Baier asked the eight candidates onstage Wednesday night in Milwaukee whether they would support former President Donald Trump if he is convicted in one of his indictments.

Christie was one of two candidates who didn’t raise their hands. (The other was former Arkansas Gov. Asa Hutchinson.)

“Here’s the bottom line: Someone’s got to stop normalizing this conduct,” the former governor explained.

“Whether or not you believe that the criminal charges are right or wrong, the conduct is beneath the office of president of the United States,” he said.

After he was jeered, Christie responded, “This is the great thing about this country: Booing is allowed, but it doesn’t change the truth.”


Businessman Vivek Ramaswamy then accused Christie of running a hypocritical campaign of “vengeance” against Trump.

Following some brief sparring between the two, Christie was drowned out by boos.

Baier then turned around and asked the crowd to stop.

“Listen, the more time we spend doing this, the less time they can talk about issues you want to talk about,” the Fox News host said.

