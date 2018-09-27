Christine Ford Didn’t Pay for Her Polygraph. And She Doesn’t Know Who Did.

Supporters of Christine Blasey Ford, the woman accusing Supreme Court nominee Brett Kavanaugh of a sexual assault more than 35 years ago, have made much about the fact that she submitted to a polygraph over the summer to back up her story.

But under questioning Thursday by an attorney retained by the Senate Judiciary Committee, Ford had one admission about the lie detector test that might have been startling even for her most ardent believers:

She didn’t know who had paid for it.

And it set off a storm among social media users watching the proceedings.

Here is the exchange between Ford and Maricopa County, Arizona, sex crimes prosecutor Rachel Mitchell. (The question about payment comes about the 3:50 mark.)

Christine Blasey Ford said she "didn't see any reason not to" take lie detector test. Rachel Mitchell, the questioner, asked several questions about her polygraph, including where it was administered, if Ford had taken one before or if she'd been coached on how to take one. pic.twitter.com/9tg2SGqyFP — POLITICO (@politico) September 27, 2018

The moment came when Mitchell asked for what would seem like a routine question.

“Did you pay for the polygraph yourself?” Mitchell aske.

“I don’t think so,” Ford answered.

“Do you know who did pay for the polygraph?” Mitchell asked.

“Not yet, no,” Ford answered.

The test was given only a week after Ford’s letter to Sen. Dianne Feinstein, the California Democrat who did not reveal its existence until the Kavanaugh confirmation hearing had ended.

While the results of the test have already been questioned by Kavanaugh supporters, Ford’s answer to Mitchell’s question drew a new round of social media criticism.

Fox News reporter Alex Pappas pushed the story on Twitter.

Mitchell: Did you pay for the polygraph yourself? Ford: I don't — I don't think so. Mitchell: Okay. You know who did pay for the polygraph? Ford: Not yet, no. — Alex Pappas (@AlexPappas) September 27, 2018

Charlie Kirk, founder and president of the conservative group Turning Point USA, thought that sounded suspicious.

Dr Ford doesn’t know who paid for her polygraph A a likely expensive procedure at an offsite location, near an airport, done secretly, without knowing who paid for it Who is paying for her lawyers? Who is paying for all of this? There is something else going on here — Charlie Kirk (@charliekirk11) September 27, 2018

And he wasn’t the only one.

Follow the money and the truth will come out someone paid for all this in effort to stop Trump from putting a second SCOTUS in place that supports our Constitution that all the basket of DEPLORABLES STILL BELIEVE IN — mervin case (@mervincase3) September 27, 2018

And when asked did u pay for it she says “I don’t know, I don’t think so.” You don’t think so? Did u take out money from the atm, write him a check, give him your credit card, bill pay him through your bank, or use any other app or form of payment? — PMisley1992 (@misley1992) September 27, 2018

Ford’s spotty memory has been a national subject since her identity became known in a Sept. 16 Washington Post article. For anyone to not remember details about an event that allegedly occurred more than three decades ago is understandable.

But Ford not knowing details about something that occurred only two months ago is sure to raise questions about how this whole situation has come about.

