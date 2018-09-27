SECTIONS
Christine Ford Didn’t Pay for Her Polygraph. And She Doesn’t Know Who Did.

By Joe Saunders
at 11:22am
Supporters of Christine Blasey Ford, the woman accusing Supreme Court nominee Brett Kavanaugh of a sexual assault more than 35 years ago, have made much about the fact that she submitted to a polygraph over the summer to back up her story.

But under questioning Thursday by an attorney retained by the Senate Judiciary Committee, Ford had one admission about the lie detector test that might have been startling even for her most ardent believers:

She didn’t know who had paid for it.

And it set off a storm among social media users watching the proceedings.

Here is the exchange between Ford and Maricopa County, Arizona, sex crimes prosecutor Rachel Mitchell. (The question about payment comes about the 3:50 mark.)

The moment came when Mitchell asked for what would seem like a routine question.

“Did you pay for the polygraph yourself?” Mitchell aske.

“I don’t think so,” Ford answered.

“Do you know who did pay for the polygraph?” Mitchell asked.

“Not yet, no,” Ford answered.

The test was given only a week after Ford’s letter to Sen. Dianne Feinstein, the California Democrat who did not reveal its existence until the Kavanaugh confirmation hearing had ended.

While the results of the test have already been questioned by Kavanaugh supporters, Ford’s answer to Mitchell’s question drew a new round of social media criticism.

Fox News reporter Alex Pappas pushed the story on Twitter.

Charlie Kirk, founder and president of the conservative group Turning Point USA, thought that sounded suspicious.

And he wasn’t the only one.

Ford’s spotty memory has been a national subject since her identity became known in a Sept. 16 Washington Post article. For anyone to not remember details about an event that allegedly occurred more than three decades ago is understandable.

But Ford not knowing details about something that occurred only two months ago is sure to raise questions about how this whole situation has come about.

