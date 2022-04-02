Christmas Parade Massacre Suspect Complains About Jail Treatment, Claims He's a Victim of Racism

Christmas parade massacre suspect Darrel Brooks Jr. Is telling family members that jail just isn’t what it ought to be.

Brooks faces multiple felony and misdemeanor counts after an incident in which six people were killed and over 60 injured during a Christmas parade in Waukesha, Wisconsin, last November. Brooks is accused of driving his SUV through the crowd and those marching.

In a letter to his mother, he claims that a corrections officer said, “I hope they give this stupid n-word life in prison. They are going to kill him in prison,” according to a copy of the letter shared with WITI-TV.

In the letter, Brooks claims other inmates told him that some corrections officers offered inmates money to “F him up and to spit in his food.”

He concludes by saying no one should be subject to such treatment, adding “I’ve been stripped of everything that makes me feel human.”

The letter claims Brooks fears that something bad will happen and the jail will “sweep it under the rug,” according to the letter.

According to WISN-TV, Brooks wrote that he was called the “stupid N-word from the guards.”

The letter claims that “one guard gave him the name Hollywood, always telling him to watch his back,” the station quoted Brooks’s mother as saying.

The letter contained an allegation that Brooks heard a guard on a prison intercom say that “he has friends who work in the prison system and he’s going to be killed.”

Brooks has filed a grievance concerning his treatment, but the grievance has not been made public.

The Waukesha County Sheriff’s Department said that the complaint was reviewed, but that no action was taken.

Brooks has a court hearing Monday that could delay his trial until 2023.

Brooks has been held in the county jail since the incident on $5 million cash bail.

Former Waukesha County District Attorney Paul Bucher has said there might be a legal argument that the first person Brooks hit was accidental, according to Politico, “but when he kept going and knowing what he had done to the first person and didn’t stop, then it was all intentional.”

The criminal complaint against Brooks says he would not stop when an officer banged on the hood of his car, or when another fired shots at his vehicle in the vain hopes of preventing the tragedy that followed.

“The vehicle then got to the intersection of East Main Street and NW Barstow Street, and it appeared the brakes were activated. Office Butryn believed the vehicle was going to come to a stop and attempt to make a right hand turn out of the parade route, onto NW Barstow Street. However, the vehicle then appeared to rapidly accelerate, as Officer Butryn heard tires squeal,” the complaint states. “The vehicle took an abrupt left turn into the crowd of parade participants. At this point, it was clear to Officer Butryn that this was an intentional act to strike and hurt as many people as possible. Officer Butryn continued to run westbound on East Main Street, trailing the vehicle and its path. He observed the vehicle appeared to be intentionally moving side to side, striking multiple people, and bodies and objects were flying from the area of the vehicle,” the complaint said.

