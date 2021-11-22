Share
Christmas Parade Massacre Suspect Rapped 'F***' Trump, Was Against Rittenhouse Verdict, Supported BLM: Report

 By Michael Austin  November 22, 2021 at 1:04pm
It appears that the man allegedly responsible for the Christmas parade massacre held many antagonistic views toward conservatism and right-wing politics.

That man — identified as Darrell E. Brooks — allegedly drove his SUV through a Waukesha, Wisconsin, Christmas parade on Sunday, killing five and injuring more than 40 people.

Brooks was reportedly released on a low cash bail amount when he committed the attack.

In the past, Brooks — a convicted felon with a long criminal history — has voiced support for the controversial Black Lives Matter organization, according to a report from Heavy.com.

A rapper, Brooks went by the stage name “MathBoi Fly,” and on various social media pages using this name, Brooks voiced support for the above causes, according to Heavy.

In one post, Brooks reportedly quoted black nationalist rhetoric forwarded by Malcolm X.

“…Help African in its struggle to free itself from Western domination. No matter where the black man is, he will never be respected until Africa is a world power,” the quote read.

In another post shared by journalist and author Andy Ngo on Twitter, Brooks allegedly forwarded anti-Semitic views commonly found in black nationalist movements.

The title of the lengthy post reads “HITLER KNEW WHO THE REAL JEWS WERE!”

“The white Jews know that the negros are the real children of Israel,” the post quotes Adolf Hitler as saying.

In another post shared by Ngo and Heavy, Brooks appeared to show support for Black Lives Matter with images of fruit carved with the letters “BLM” and a fist raised.

Predictably, Brooks was also not a fan of former President Donald Trump, according to Heavy.

The convicted felon rapped out the words “f**k Donald Trump” in one of his songs available on SoundCloud.

In Facebook posts, Brooks also voiced frustrations over the Kyle Rittenhouse verdict, according to Heavy.

A friend of Brooks commented on the post, saying of the verdict “[d]oesn’t surprise me, what a joke.”

Brooks responded by saying “frfr…but u rite,I wasn’t surprised 1 bit.”

The 18-year-old Rittenhouse was found not guilty of several charges related to the shooting of three men in Kenosha, Wisconsin, on Aug. 25, 2020.

Rittenhouse was found not guilty after it was determined he shot the three men in self-defense.

To be clear, as of now, there is no evidence or indication that any of these views, including Brooks’ frustration with the Rittenhouse verdict, had anything to do with Sunday’s attack.

