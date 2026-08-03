Christopher Columbus Will Return to NYC as New Statue Set to Be Unveiled in October - Here's How It's Getting Past Mamdani

A private group of citizens who know the value of heritage have found a way to sail around New York City Mayor Zohran Mamdani’s hatred of Christopher Columbus.

The group is planning to erect a statue to Columbus on private property, which means Mamdani — who posted an image of himself extending a middle finger to a Columbus statue when he was seeking voters’ approval to enter the Assembly in 2020 — will not be able to tear it down, according to the New York Post.

And in keeping with the melting pot tradition that defined New York City for centuries, the drive to honor an Italian explorer sailing for Spain is led by a Chinese-American.

The Preserving Italian Heritage Coalition developed by Republican Assemblyman Lester Chang will put the statue on land owned by the John Hughes Club in Dyker Heights, which means Mamdani cannot interfere.

“I’m Chinese, but this is my community, too,” Chang said, noting that the group is in the midst of raising $100,000 to cover costs.

Chang cited last year’s Columbus Day proclamation from President Donald Trump as the impetus for the statue, and said he was the group’s first donor.

He noted that after his father came to New York in 1924, it was an Italian restaurant that offered him a job when no one else would.

Columbus Day is BACK. pic.twitter.com/OjxqcCeHCx — The White House (@WhiteHouse) October 13, 2025

New York Young Republican Club President Stefano Forte is supporting the effort.

“At a time when Italian American history and culture are being erased by Mayor Mamdani, our club is highlighting one of the giants of American and Italian history, Christopher Columbus,” Forte said.

Gregory Lendino, the coalition’s treasurer, said Columbus was “an icon” to Italians for generations.

“It didn’t matter if you were Republican or Democrat, conservative or liberal. He was just an icon that we rallied around,” he said.

“They came here and they built things,” Lendino added. “They didn’t tear things down.”

Committee member Lori Pedone said erecting the new statue is a personal priority.

“My grandparents would be ecstatic knowing that we’re trying to preserve history,” she said.

“My son was recently married. Maybe my grandchildren will one day be able to see that statue and be proud of it as well,” she said.

Despite Mamdani’s opposition, the statue of Columbus he denigrated has remained intact, as has another statue overlooking Columbus Circle, as noted by the New York Post.

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