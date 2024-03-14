Chuck Schumer Accused of Engaging in 'Grotesque' Foreign Election Interference on Senate Floor

While focusing on foreign over domestic concerns has become commonplace among our Democratic lawmakers, Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer may have just crossed one line too many.

In a Thursday speech from the Senate floor, Schumer tried to persuade Israel to hold new elections.

Why? Well, because “Prime Minister [Benjamin] Netanyahu has lost his way by allowing his political survival to take the precedence over the best interests of Israel.”

Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer on Thursday called on Israel to hold new elections, saying he believes Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu has “lost his way.” pic.twitter.com/70y3q22XNW — The Associated Press (@AP) March 14, 2024



Schumer continued, claiming that “nobody expects Prime Minister Netanyahu to do the things that must be done to break the cycle of violence, to preserve Israel’s credibility on the world stage, and to work towards a two-state solution “

Who’s “nobody,” Mr. Schumer? The anti-Israel protesters might get all the press, but there are plenty of people who would disagree vehemently with that sweeping condemnation.

Schumer, however, was not finished. “At this critical juncture, I believe a new election is the only way to allow for a healthy and open decision-making process about the future of Israel,” he said.

“Hamas and the Palestinians who support and tolerate their evil ways, radical right-wing Israelis in government and society, [Palestinian] President [Mahmoud] Abbas, Prime Minister Netanyahu — these are the four obstacles to peace,” the Democrat confidently declared.

Unfortunately for Schumer, he received backlash for this condescending speech almost immediately.

Many saw his statements as an attempt to interfere in foreign elections — something the Democrats still can’t stop talking about when it comes to the 2016 election and the Russian collusion hoax.

One X user called it “one of the most disgusting speeches ever given in the Senate,” pointing out that “senators don’t get to pick who foreign democracies elect.”

This is one of the most disgusting speeches ever given in the Senate. 1) Senators don’t get to pick who foreign democracies elect. This is election interference. 2) Schumer doesn’t understand how Israel is united to destroy Hamas. It’s bigger than Bibi. https://t.co/ffzbgV2olp — Ari Fleischer (@AriFleischer) March 14, 2024

Alabama Sen. Tommy Tuberville weighed in with the simple question, “Foreign election interference?”

But perhaps the best response came from Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell.

In his own Senate speech, McConnell did not hold back, saying, “It is grotesque and hypocritical for Americans who hyperventilate about foreign interference in our own democracy to call for the removal of a democratically elected leader of Israel.

“This is unprecedented. We should not treat fellow democracies this way at all. … Israel is not a colony of America whose leaders serve at the pleasure of the party in power in Washington. Only Israel’s citizens should have a say in who runs their government.”

Sen. McConnell: “It is grotesque and hypocritical for Americans who hyperventilate about foreign interference in our own democracy to call for the removal of a democratically elected leader of Israel. This is unprecedented. We should not treat fellow democracies this way at all.” pic.twitter.com/K6xOd1a9Ey — CSPAN (@cspan) March 14, 2024



While McConnell has not always been as conservative as many on the right would like, in this instance, he is absolutely correct.

It’s ridiculous that Schumer thinks he has the right to dictate to a foreign power from the Senate floor.

Even worse, he addressed his speech to one of our closest allies, which, many seem to have forgotten, fell victim to a heinous terrorist attack mere months ago.

As McConnell pointed out, it’s astonishingly hypocritical coming from the Democrats, who scream “foreign interference” any time Americans elect someone they don’t like.

Whom Israelis elect is none of our business, and it’s not our job to tell them how to run their country or fight this war.

One wonders what Schumer would say if the same sentiments were expressed by Vladimir Putin.

