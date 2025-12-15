Chuck Schumer Accuses GOP Senator of 'Despicable Islamophobia' for Telling the Truth

Chuck Schumer apparently hopes to mend his fences on the left by attacking the right.

The Senate minority leader — a man who engineered a government closure just to pacify the radicals in his party’s base — turned his fire on a fellow member of the Senate on Monday, accusing him of “Islamophobia” for a comment about a recent terror attack.

But Sen. Tommy Tuberville, an Alabama Republican, wasn’t backing away.

Tuberville, one of the Senate’s most outspoken members when it comes to Islamic terrorism, initially was commenting on reports that the still-at-large gunman in the Brown shooting had “yelled something incomprehensible,” as The New York Times put it, before shooting up a lecture hall on the Providence, Rhode Island, campus.

“We all know what he yelled,” Tuberville wrote in a post on the social media platform X.

We all know what he yelled. The Islamic Death Cult is INCOMPATIBLE with America. https://t.co/bp2uuhx9dJ — Coach Tommy Tuberville (@SenTuberville) December 14, 2025

The implication, of course, is that the gunman shouted “Allahu akbar,” the calling card of Islamic terrorists around the world.

That was only minutes after Tuberville published a post to another social media account, warning of the dangers of Muslims immigrating to the United States.

Islam is not a religion. It’s a cult. Islamists aren’t here to assimilate. They’re here to conquer. Stop worrying about offending the pearl clutchers. We’ve got to SEND THEM HOME NOW or we’ll become the United Caliphate of America. — Tommy Tuberville (@CoachForGov) December 14, 2025

“Islam is not a religion. It’s a cult. Islamists aren’t here to assimilate. They’re here to conquer,” Tuberville wrote.

“Stop worrying about offending the pearl clutchers,” he added.

“We’ve got to SEND THEM HOME NOW or we’ll become the United Caliphate of America.”

Cue Chuck Schumer, a Jewish politician who’s remarkably absent from the conversation when it comes to the rise of anti-Semitic attacks in New York City, but has plenty to say when it comes to standing up for Islam.

An outrageous, disgusting display of islamophobia from Sen. Tuberville. The answer to despicable antisemitism is not despicable islamophobia. This type of rhetoric is beneath a United States Senator – or any good citizen for that matter. https://t.co/AvHMv2jQej — Chuck Schumer (@SenSchumer) December 15, 2025

“An outrageous, disgusting display of islamophobia from Sen. Tuberville,” Schumer wrote in a post responding to Tuberville.

“The answer to despicable antisemitism is not despicable islamophobia,” he added. “This type of rhetoric is beneath a United States Senator — or any good citizen for that matter.”

Oh, please.

Chuck Schumer, of all people, has no grounds for determining what kind of “rhetoric is beneath a United State Senator.”

This is the same Chuck Schumer who stood on the steps of the Supreme Court building in 2020 and delivered an open threat to Supreme Court Justices Neil Gorsuch and Brett Kavanaugh, by name.

It’s the kind of talk the country was hearing from Democratic lawmakers in the years before they started the Civil War to keep black men, women, and children enslaved as their personal property.

But Schumer is already rattled about his political future, with his left flank open to a primary challenge from an even leftier wing of his own party (like, say, Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez, just to toss a name out there).

And that means he needs to leap into action when any leftist cause faces opposition — even if the cause is Islamic terrorism.

Because that’s what Tuberville was talking about. It’s true that his post at first used simply the word “Islam” and denied it was a religion, but it’s doubtful that Tuberville, or many other Americans, care much about the billions of people in the world who follow religions other than Christianity.

What makes Islam different in the world we live in is that a percentage of its adherents are not only open to practicing violence — they positively glory in it.

Even if it’s a tiny percentage of the world’s Muslims, that turns into a huge number of people willing to carry out unspeakable atrocities in the United States and abroad. Anyone who’s even vaguely aware of current events in this century alone knows it. (And it started long before this century. Islam has been at war with the West going on 1,500 years now.)

This is not to disparage individual Muslims who seek to live and succeed peacefully in the United States.

Just as the Founding Fathers declared in the Constitution there would be no religious test to hold “Office or public Trust” in the United States, there’s no religious test for citizenship.

But when immigrants arrive from a culture with no intention of assimilating into the country, who instead turn the areas they settle into colonies from the Old Country (like, say, Dearborn, Michigan, or Rep. Ilhan Omar’s Minneapolis), Americans of all stripes have reason to be wary.

Reality and history clearly don’t mean much to Chuck Schumer when he’s got a political career to think about. Tuberville, on the other hand, clearly doesn’t think much of Schumer or his political career.

Chuck Schumer will be wearing a pro-Palestinian lapel pin when he runs against AOC for Senate. Keep clutching those pearls, Chuck. https://t.co/rih2XVlY6V — Tommy Tuberville (@CoachForGov) December 15, 2025

“Chuck Schumer will be wearing a pro-Palestinian lapel pin when he runs against AOC for Senate,” Tuberville wrote.

“Keep clutching those pearls, Chuck.”

As of mid-afternoon Monday, the manhunt was continuing for the Brown University gunman. It’s not likely either lawmaker will have a change of heart — not matter who ends up arrested.

Chuck Schumer can shut down the government, he just can’t shut his own mouth.

