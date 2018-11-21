SECTIONS
Politics US News
Print

Chuck Schumer Bags $50k in Donations, Job for His Daughter from Facebook

Senate Minority Leader Chuck Schumer, left; and Facebook CEO Mark Zuckerberg, right.ShutterstockSenate Minority Leader Chuck Schumer, left, has been known to go to bat in Congress for the social media giant Facebook. Meanwhile, Facebook employees, including CEO Mark Zuckerberg, right, have donated thousands to Schumer's political campaigns, and the company has hired Schumer's daughter for a plush position, according to the New York Post. (Shutterstock)

By Steven Beyer
at 9:47am
Print

Facebook is facing new scrutiny after revelations have surfaced of the company’s close relationship with Senate Minority Leader Chuck Schumer, the New York Democrat.

According to the New York Post, Facebook employees have given Schumer about $50,000 in donations and the social media giant has given his daughter, Alison Schumer, a job.

And it’s no small, insignificant position either.

The Post reported that Schumer works as a product marketing manager. According to the job site Glassdoor, the managerial job could fetch on average $160,000 a year.

According to the Post, Alison Schumer worked for Facebook from 2011 to 2013, then rejoined the company in 2017.

TRENDING: Stormy Daniels: Legal War with Trump ‘Completely Destroyed’ Career

Moreover, it’s not just low-level employees who have been contributing to Schumer’s campaign coffers.

In 2013, Facebook CEO Mark Zuckerberg contributed $5,200 to Schumer, according to the Post. Facebook COO Sheryl Sandberg contributed $5,400 to Schumer’s re-election campaign in 2016, the Post reported.

Facebook’s general counsel, Colin Stretch, also contribued $5,400 to Schumer in 2015, the Post reported.

Chuck Schumer, meanwhile, has often gone to bat for Facebook in Congress.

Do you think Schumer's close relationship with Facebook is a problem?


Completing this poll entitles you to The Western Journal news updates free of charge. You may opt out at anytime. You also agree to our Privacy Policy and Terms of Use.

While many of his fellow Democratic lawmakers have been critical of Facebook, Schumer has often advocated on behalf of the tech giant.

In fact, The New York Times reported on Nov. 21 that Schumer pressed fellow Democrat Senator Mark Warner this summer to back off on pressuring Congress to investigate Facebook.

Additionally, Schumer has remained constant in his support for Facebook, even when revelations surfaced that the Russians had used the platform to attempt to disrupt the 2016 presidential election.

In March, according to the Post, Schumer said, “Facebook is a very powerful force. I think, overall, it’s been a very positive force.”

The revelations about the relationship between Schumer and Facebook have caused some eyebrows to rise.

RELATED: Man Causes Stir by Screaming ‘Heil Hitler, Heil Trump’ at Theater, Turns Out To Be Anti-Trump Liberal

Republican political strategist Susan Del Perico told the Post that this “sure looks hinky.”

“This is an industry that’s been trying for years to fend off heavy government regulation by actively cultivating relationships with senators and House members,” she said.

Conservatives have argued that the social media site has been suppressing conservative news outlets in its news feed.

In March, The Western Journal revealed that a then-recent algorithm changed had “negatively impacted conservative-leaning publishers significantly more than liberal-leaning outlets.”

We are committed to truth and accuracy in all of our journalism. Read our editorial standards.

Print

Popular Right Now

Evie Fordham

Mark Meadows and Ruben KihuenAlex Wong / Getty Images; Chip Somodevilla / Getty Images

House Ethics Committee Sanctions Two Members of Congress

Fred Lucas

Sen. Chuck Schumer stands in front of several Senate DemocratsAlex Wong / Getty Images

Senate Democrats Block Trump’s Nominees for Key Posts

Jack Davis

Comedian Tim AllenDia Dipasupil / Getty Images

Tim Allen Puts Acosta on Blast, Attacks Liberals’ ‘Small Window’ Sense of Humor

Randy DeSoto

Ivanka Alan DershowitzNicholas Kamm / AFP / Getty Images; The Five / YouTube screen shot

Harvard Law School Professor Emeritus Declares Ivanka Trump’s Email Use a ‘Non-Issue’

Jack Davis

Actor James Woods pictured at the Writers Guild Awards in Los Angeles in 2017.Photo by Todd Williamson / Getty Images

James Woods Links Socialism to Poison, Trashes Ocasio-Cortez Supporters over Latest Snafu

Jack Davis

President Donald Trump told Chris Wallace of Fox News that he's leaning toward making changes to two of his top Cabinet positions.Fox News screen shot

Trump Touts Major White House Shakeup

Steven Beyer

President Donald Trump speaking at podiumNicole S Glass / Shutterstock

Trump Considering Major White House Shakeup for Journalists

Jason Hopkins

Martha McSally and Kyrsten SinemaRalph Freso / Getty Images; Frederick M. Brown / Getty Images

GOP Audits Elections Office in County That Swung to Democrats

Recently Posted

Tap here to add The Western Journal to your home screen.