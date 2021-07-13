Senate Majority Leader Charles Schumer announced on Tuesday that he will meet with Texas Democrats who fled to Washington, D.C., to avoid voting on an election reform bill.

“In Texas, where the Republican governor has called a special session to reconsider one of the most restrictive laws in the nation, Democrats are doing all they can to block the dangerous partisan bill,” Schumer said from the Senate floor, according to The Hill.

“They are brave, they are bold, they are courageous and history will show them on the side of right.”

“I will be meeting with a group of them today to plot out strategy and to praise them for what they are doing,” he added.

VOTING RIGHTS: Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer (D-NY) assails GOP-controlled legislatures for “conducting the most sweeping and coordinated attack on voting rights in generations, fueled by Donald Trump’s insidious big lie that the election was stolen.” pic.twitter.com/VY9gyLy08v — Forbes (@Forbes) July 13, 2021

The senator’s speech also directly attacked the nation’s Republican-controlled state legislatures in his support of Texas Democrats.

“Across the country, Republican-controlled state legislatures are conducting the most sweeping and coordinated attack on voting rights in generations, fueled by Donald Trump’s insidious big lie that the election was stolen,” Schumer said.

“And if the consequence is Americans of all parties feel that the elections are not fair, what is going to happen to this sacred and wonderful democracy?” he added.

During a Capitol Hill news conference Tuesday, Texas Democratic Rep. Lloyd Doggett called for senators to exhibit “the same kind of bold action and courage” as Texas Democrats who broke quorum in a special session over voting rights.

Rep. Lloyd Doggett calls for U.S. senators to exhibit “the same kind of bold action and courage” as Texas Democrats who broke quorum in special session over voting rights. https://t.co/2A6HG9Z5Kb pic.twitter.com/RouRAHi5fm — ABC News Politics (@ABCPolitics) July 13, 2021

The Guardian reported the Texas legislators who spoke at the news conference emphasized the role of Congress to address voting rights, referring to the For the People Act.

“We can’t stay here indefinitely to run out the clock, to stop Republican anti-voter bills,” Texas state Rep. Rhetta Andrews Bowers said.

“That’s why we need Congress to act now and pass the For the People Act. Texas Democrats will use everything in our power to fight back, but we need Congress to act now.”

More than 50 Democratic members of the Texas House of Representatives left Texas on Monday during a special session of Texas legislators.

According to NBC News, Texas Democrats on Monday planned “to fly to Washington, D.C., on two private jets chartered for the occasion and use the time there to rally support for federal voting legislation.”

The lawmakers risked arrest in doing so.

“Under the Texas Constitution, the Legislature requires a quorum of two-thirds of lawmakers be present to conduct state business in either chamber,” the report added.

“Absent lawmakers can be legally compelled to return to the Capitol, and … Democrats expect state Republicans to ask the Department of Public Safety to track them down.”

