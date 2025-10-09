Chuck Schumer Comes Under Fire After Admitting He's Treating the Shutdown Like a Game

Democrats have so many repellent ideas that one cannot always trace them to a single source.

One such idea, however, can only come from prolonged exposure to The Swamp in Washington, D.C.

In a Wednesday interview with Punchbowl News, Senate Minority Leader Chuck Schumer of New York, a 27-year veteran of the upper house, declared, in effect, that the harm inflicted on U.S. military service members during the ongoing federal government shutdown means nothing compared to the political benefits Democrats allegedly derive from it, which drew extensive criticism on the social media platform X.

“Every day gets better for us,” Schumer declared.

Democrats, of course, have said and done horrible things in the last month, ranging from the disgusting to the demonic.

Still, it is difficult to believe that an experienced politician like Schumer said those words publicly.

Many X users took notice, including Vice President J.D. Vance.

“Better for Schumer. Worse for Americans. What a vile sentiment from an alleged leader in our country,” Vance wrote.

Better for Schumer. Worse for Americans. What a vile sentiment from an alleged leader in our country. https://t.co/P9bpss06s1 — JD Vance (@JDVance) October 9, 2025

Meanwhile, Joanna Rodriguez, communications director for the Senate Republicans, focused on Schumer’s deranged quest for political advantage when military families will soon miss paychecks.

“Imagine how sick you have to be to say it’s only going to get ‘better for us’ when military families are about to go without paychecks?” Rodriguez wrote.

Imagine how sick you have to be to say it’s only going to get “better for us” when military families are about to go without paychecks? https://t.co/mbqbqLpvL4 — Joanna Rodriguez (@joannamrod) October 9, 2025

Ryan Wrasse, communications director for Senate Majority Leader John Thune, echoed that sentiment.

“Yikes. Days before military families will miss paychecks, Sen. Schumer proclaims that ‘every day gets better for [Democrats].’ The American people lose in a #SchumerShutdown, but Sen. Schumer seems more focused on which political party ‘wins,'” Wrasse wrote.

Yikes. Days before military families will miss paychecks, Sen. Schumer proclaims that “every day gets better for [Democrats].” The American people lose in a #SchumerShutdown, but Sen. Schumer seems more focused on which political party “wins.” https://t.co/fTfFphfSMW — Ryan Wrasse (@RWrasse) October 9, 2025

On the bright side, Americans already have such a low opinion of Democrats that Schumer’s comment came as no surprise.

Nonetheless, it remains astonishing that a politician of Schumer’s experience would make such a statement in an interview for publication.

In short, Schumer has spent so many years in Washington, D.C., that he cannot see beyond his own political fortunes.

Recall, for instance, in March, when Schumer refused to shut down the government. His own party turned on him. In fact, he now faces the prospect of a primary challenge from one of the Democrats’ resident ultra-leftist nitwits, Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez of New York.

Thus, Schumer directed his “vile” comment not to American taxpayers — and certainly not to military families. He was not thinking of them.

Instead, he directed his comment to his own party’s lunatic base, as if to say, “See? I’m one of you.”

With that in mind, Schumer, like so many other elected officials, amounts to a walking endorsement of term limits.

