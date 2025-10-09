Share
Commentary
Sen. Chuck Schumer speaks during a "pen and pad" meeting with reporters at the U.S. Capitol Building on Capitol Hill in Washington, D.C., on Wednesday.
Commentary
Sen. Chuck Schumer speaks during a "pen and pad" meeting with reporters at the U.S. Capitol Building on Capitol Hill in Washington, D.C., on Wednesday. (Andrew Harnik / Getty Images)

Chuck Schumer Comes Under Fire After Admitting He's Treating the Shutdown Like a Game

 By Michael Schwarz  October 9, 2025 at 8:35am
Share

Democrats have so many repellent ideas that one cannot always trace them to a single source.

One such idea, however, can only come from prolonged exposure to The Swamp in Washington, D.C.

In a Wednesday interview with Punchbowl News, Senate Minority Leader Chuck Schumer of New York, a 27-year veteran of the upper house, declared, in effect, that the harm inflicted on U.S. military service members during the ongoing federal government shutdown means nothing compared to the political benefits Democrats allegedly derive from it, which drew extensive criticism on the social media platform X.

“Every day gets better for us,” Schumer declared.

Democrats, of course, have said and done horrible things in the last month, ranging from the disgusting to the demonic.

Still, it is difficult to believe that an experienced politician like Schumer said those words publicly.

Many X users took notice, including Vice President J.D. Vance.

“Better for Schumer. Worse for Americans. What a vile sentiment from an alleged leader in our country,” Vance wrote.

Are Democrats “winning” the shutdown?

Meanwhile, Joanna Rodriguez, communications director for the Senate Republicans, focused on Schumer’s deranged quest for political advantage when military families will soon miss paychecks.

“Imagine how sick you have to be to say it’s only going to get ‘better for us’ when military families are about to go without paychecks?” Rodriguez wrote.

Related:
Watch: Sen. Kennedy Lists Worst Items Dems Demand Funded Before They'll Reopen Government - Zambian Circumcision, Classes for Male Prostitutes, Etc.

Ryan Wrasse, communications director for Senate Majority Leader John Thune, echoed that sentiment.

“Yikes. Days before military families will miss paychecks, Sen. Schumer proclaims that ‘every day gets better for [Democrats].’ The American people lose in a #SchumerShutdown, but Sen. Schumer seems more focused on which political party ‘wins,'” Wrasse wrote.

On the bright side, Americans already have such a low opinion of Democrats that Schumer’s comment came as no surprise.

Nonetheless, it remains astonishing that a politician of Schumer’s experience would make such a statement in an interview for publication.

In short, Schumer has spent so many years in Washington, D.C., that he cannot see beyond his own political fortunes.

Recall, for instance, in March, when Schumer refused to shut down the government. His own party turned on him. In fact, he now faces the prospect of a primary challenge from one of the Democrats’ resident ultra-leftist nitwits, Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez of New York.

Thus, Schumer directed his “vile” comment not to American taxpayers — and certainly not to military families. He was not thinking of them.

Instead, he directed his comment to his own party’s lunatic base, as if to say, “See? I’m one of you.”

With that in mind, Schumer, like so many other elected officials, amounts to a walking endorsement of term limits.

Truth and Accuracy

Submit a Correction →



We are committed to truth and accuracy in all of our journalism. Read our editorial standards.

Tags:
, , , , , , , , , , , ,
Share
Michael Schwarz
Michael Schwarz holds a Ph.D. in History and has taught at multiple colleges and universities. He has published one book and numerous essays on Thomas Jefferson, James Madison, and the Early U.S. Republic. He loves dogs, baseball, and freedom. After meandering spiritually through most of early adulthood, he has rediscovered his faith in midlife and is eager to continue learning about it from the great Christian thinkers.
Michael Schwarz holds a Ph.D. in History and has taught at multiple colleges and universities. He has published one book and numerous essays on Thomas Jefferson, James Madison, and the Early U.S. Republic. He loves dogs, baseball, and freedom. After meandering spiritually through most of early adulthood, he has rediscovered his faith in midlife and is eager to continue learning about it from the great Christian thinkers.




Church of England Allows 'Marginalized Communities' to Cover Historic Canterbury Cathedral in Grotesque Graffiti
CNN Anchor Claims 'Everyone in America' Does What Fraud Suspect Letitia James Did
Trevor Noah Jokes About Charlie Kirk's Assassination During Stand-Up Comedy Show
Chuck Schumer Comes Under Fire After Admitting He's Treating the Shutdown Like a Game
Super Bowl Halftime Performer 'Bad Bunny' Shows True Feelings About US When 'God Bless America' Plays at Yankee Stadium
See more...

Advertise with The Western Journal and reach millions of highly engaged readers, while supporting our work. Advertise Today.

Conversation