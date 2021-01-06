Login
Chuck Schumer Declares Himself Senate 'Majority Leader' Despite Uncalled Race

By Erin Coates
Published January 6, 2021 at 9:56am
Senate Democratic Leader Chuck Schumer declared himself the Senate “majority leader” on Wednesday and said that Democrats have regained control of the Senate even though one of Georgia’s Senate runoff races has yet to be called.

“It feels like a brand new day. For the first time in six years, Democrats will operate a majority in the United States Senate — and that will be very good for the American people,” the New York Democrat said in a statement.

“We are grateful to everyone in Georgia and across the country who volunteered their time, donated what they could, and worked so hard to elect new leadership in Washington.”

The statement was released prematurely because the Senate runoff race between Democrat Jon Ossoff and Republican David Perdue has not yet been called.

Rev. Raphael Warnock appears to have defeated Republican Sen. Kelly Loeffler on Tuesday, and Ossoff currently leads in the race against Perdue, Axios reported.

If both Democrats win, there would be a 50-50 split in the Senate and presumptive Vice President-elect Kamala Harris would likely be the tie-breaking vote after Jan. 20.

Schumer also appeared to allude to Congress passing another coronavirus relief package and said “help is on the way.”

“America is experiencing one of the greatest crises we have ever faced, and the Senate Democratic Majority is committed to delivering the bold change and help Americans need and demand,” he said.

He also promised to work closely with the presumptive Biden administration.

“As majority leader, President-elect Biden and Vice President-elect Harris will have a partner who is ready, willing and able to help achieve a forward-looking agenda and deliver help and bold change to the American people,” he said.

As of Wednesday morning, Ossof led Purdue with 50.19 percent of the votes to 49.81 percent, according to The New York Times.

The Times estimated about 73,000 votes in Georgia remain to be counted.

House Speaker Nancy Pelosi also released a celebratory statement Wednesday morning.

“Now, because of the courageous leadership of Georgians, America will have a Democratic Senate working hand-in-hand with our Democratic House majority and President-elect Joe Biden and Vice President-elect Kamala Harris,” she said, according to The Hill.

“We will pursue a science and values-based plan to crush the virus and deliver relief to struggling families, safeguard the right to quality affordable health care and launch a plan to Build Back Better powered by fair economic growth.”

Biden’s Wednesday statement said Georgia voters “want action on the crises we face and they want it right now.”

Erin Coates
Contributor, News
Erin Coates was an editor for The Western Journal for over two years before becoming a news writer. A University of Oregon graduate, Erin has conducted research in data journalism and contributed to various publications as a writer and editor.
Erin Coates was an editor for The Western Journal for over two years before becoming a news writer. She grew up in San Diego, California, proceeding to attend the University of Oregon and graduate with honors holding a degree in journalism. During her time in Oregon, Erin was an associate editor for Ethos Magazine and a freelance writer for Eugene Magazine. She has conducted research in data journalism, which has been published in the book “Data Journalism: Past, Present and Future.” Erin is an avid runner with a heart for encouraging young girls and has served as a coach for the organization Girls on the Run. As a writer and editor, Erin strives to promote social dialogue and tell the story of those around her.
Birthplace
Tucson, Arizona
Nationality
American
Honors/Awards
Graduated with Honors
Education
Bachelor of Arts in Journalism, University of Oregon
Books Written
Contributor for Data Journalism: Past, Present and Future
Location
Prescott, Arizona
Languages Spoken
English, French
Topics of Expertise
Politics, Health, Entertainment, Faith







