Chuck Schumer, Joe Biden Break From Standards To Praise President Trump

Two top Democrats who rarely agree with anything President Donald Trump ever does praised the president for walking away from the Hanoi summit with North Korean leader Kim Jong Un rather than agreeing to a bad deal for America.

On Thursday, former Vice President Joe Biden — often mentioned as a contender for the Democratic presidential nomination in 2020 — and Senate Minority Leader Chuck Schumer agreed with Trump’s decision not to sign the denuclearization deal North Korea proposed.

“Sometimes you have to walk,” Trump said Thursday. “I could’ve signed something today… But it’s better to do it right than do it fast.”

North Korea sought to structure an agreement so that all sanctions would be lifted before North Korea began denuclearization.

“Basically they wanted sanctions lifted in their entirety and we weren’t willing to do that… We had to walk away from that particular issue,” Trump said.

“The president did the right thing by walking away,” Biden said at the University of Nebraska Thursday, Newsweek reported.

He also implied that the summit should not have been held until success as assured.

“But diplomacy matters; preparation matters. The president treats everything like it’s a real estate deal.”

Biden said he hoped Trump “learned a very important lesson.”

Schumer, speaking on the Senate floor, said Trump was right to leave Hanoi without an agreement, The Hill reported.

“President Trump did the right thing by walking away and not cutting a poor deal for the sake of a photo op,” Schumer said.

“Just like the president, I want a deal with North Korea that would bring an end to the conflict and change the course of the region,” the New York Democrat said.

Schumer also said that if China will not agree to a deal that is favorable to America, Trump should end his long talks with that nation.

“President Trump must have the courage to do the same thing with China as he’s done for North Korea,” Schumer said. “The president must be willing to hold the line and walk away if China does not agree to meaningful, enduring, structural reform of its unfair trading policy.”

Although Trump was praised by Democrats, conservative commentate Ben Shapiro strongly criticized Trump’s lack of results at the summit, as reported by The Western Journal.

Democratic Congresswoman Tulsi Gabbard, who has announced she will seek the White House in 2020, said that American policies long before Trump poisoned the trust needed for a deal between Trump and Kim. Gabbard was interviewed by Fox News host Tucker Carlson.

“Kim Jong Un has clearly stated that he is holding on to these nuclear weapons as his only deterrent against the United States coming in and waging a regime change war in North Korea,” she said.

“While I’m deeply concerned about the fact that this summit … ended without an agreement, because we need to see denuclearization of the Korean peninsula, it is not surprising because of this policy, this regime change war policy, that leaders in both parties, in the foreign policy establishment here in Washington have perpetuated over and over and over again,” she said.

