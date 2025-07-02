Chuck Schumer Makes Incredibly Petty Move, Trump Loses 'Big Beautiful Bill' Title

Well, they’ve done it now.

The Senate Democrats, in the midst of what many commentators — desperate to spice up a thoroughly boring snooze-a-thon in the upper chamber — are calling “vote-a-rama” on President Donald Trump’s “Big Beautiful Bill,” have flexed their muscles at long last. They’ve shown exactly what they’re capable of doing.

Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer has taken the title “Big Beautiful Bill” off the “Big Beautiful Bill.” How will Trump ever recover?

In what has to be described as the most petty display of political impotence since Joe Biden strode onto a debate stage last June 27, Schumer decided to remove the name “One Big Beautiful Bill Act” from the legislation before it passed the upper chamber, according to Fox News.

Schumer, the longtime senator from New York, raised a point of order as Republican Sen. Pete Ricketts of Nebraska was chairing the chamber, saying that the title violated a section of the so-called “Byrd Rule,” the law that governs the budget reconciliation process.

Ricketts sustained the objection, meaning the name is stripped from page one of the bill. Boy, he showed them.

NEWS: I just got the name struck off this bill with a move on the floor of the Senate. It is no longer named “One Big Beautiful Bill.” The bill is a BIG, UGLY BETRAYAL of the American people by the Republicans. And the American people will remember it. pic.twitter.com/KN7bexIJNa — Chuck Schumer (@SenSchumer) July 1, 2025

You can tell Ricketts couldn’t care less about this, but that didn’t stop Schumer from touting the W.

“This is not a ‘big, beautiful bill’ at all. That’s why I moved down the floor to strike the title. It is now called ‘the act.’ That’s what it’s called. But it is really the ‘big ugly betrayal,’ and the American people know it,” Schumer said after the move.

“This vote will haunt our Republican colleagues for years to come. Because of this bill, tens of millions will lose health insurance. Millions of jobs will disappear. People will get sick and die, kids will go hungry, and the debt will explode to levels we have never seen.”

And at least they’ll know that Chuck Schumer had their back by taking the title off the bill.

This isn’t the first time that you’ve heard “people will DIE!” nonsense from the Democrats regarding the “Big Beautiful Bill” — which will still be called that, just not in the bill itself — during debate, and it won’t be the last.

It’s an argument undercut by the fact that the leader of the Senate Democrats is wasting our time with the thoroughly unserious move of changing the title when he could be doing literally anything else.

Aside from, you know, marshaling opposition to the bill from among his ranks or across the aisle, because that ship has obviously sailed if this is the kind of stunt he’s engaged in.

Mind you, there are issues with the “Big Beautiful Bill,” but the fact that it’s not big enough — Schumer and the Democrats’ complaint — isn’t one of them. Yet, Schumer and the Democrats know that there’s inarguably no appetite for making it bigger, so he can prattle on about how, since we’re not spending a few trillion more on unsustainable entitlements, Republicans are literal murderers.

Beyond that rhetoric, there’s also the fact that he’s trying to tweak President Donald Trump, who came up with the title for the bill — and, in classic Chuck Schumer fashion, he insisted to reporters that he entertained no such thoughts, arguably the most brazen lie I’ve heard since the White House claimed that former President Joe Biden was “as sharp as ever” after that aforementioned debate.

“I didn’t even think of President Trump. I thought of the truth,” Schumer said.

“This is not a beautiful bill. Anyone who loses their health insurance doesn’t think it’s beautiful. Any worker in the clean energy industry who loses their job does not think it’s beautiful. Any mom who can’t feed her kid on $5 a day doesn’t think it’s beautiful. We wanted the American people to know the truth,” he added.

This, by the way, didn’t affect the passage of the bill, which was secured by a 51-50 vote after a tie was broken by Vice President J.D. Vance. But at least Americans “know the truth” — that Chuck Schumer is still an attention-seeking toothless hack more interested in appearances than results.

