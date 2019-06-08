Chuck Schumer Mocks Trump over New Deal with Mexico: ‘This Is an Historic Deal!’

Soon after President Donald Trump made the announcement that a deal had been made with Mexico on Friday, Senate Minority Leader Chuck Schumer sarcastically referred to it as a “historic deal.”

Trump tweeted that an agreement was reached and he had rescinded his threat of imposing tariffs on all Mexican goods.

Shortly thereafter, Schumer mocked the statement with a tweet: “This is an historic night! [President Donald Trump] has announced that he has cut a deal to ‘greatly reduce, or eliminate, Illegal Immigration coming from Mexico and into the United States.'”

While the first part may have been sincere, it was the second half of the tweet that was clearly sarcastic.

“Now that that problem is solved, I’m sure we won’t be hearing any more about it in the future,” Schumer wrote.

This is an historic night!@realDonaldTrump has announced that he has cut a deal to “greatly reduce, or eliminate, Illegal Immigration coming from Mexico and into the United States.” Now that that problem is solved, I’m sure we won’t be hearing any more about it in the future. https://t.co/DNNfbevkGP — Chuck Schumer (@SenSchumer) June 8, 2019

Within his series of tweets Friday, Trump wrote that Mexico has “agreed to take strong measures to stem the tide of Migration through Mexico and to our Southern Border.”

“This is being done to greatly reduce, or eliminate, Illegal Immigration coming from Mexico and into the United States,” he added.

I am pleased to inform you that The United States of America has reached a signed agreement with Mexico. The Tariffs scheduled to be implemented by the U.S. on Monday, against Mexico, are hereby indefinitely suspended. Mexico, in turn, has agreed to take strong measures to…. — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) June 8, 2019

….stem the tide of Migration through Mexico, and to our Southern Border. This is being done to greatly reduce, or eliminate, Illegal Immigration coming from Mexico and into the United States. Details of the agreement will be released shortly by the State Department. Thank you! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) June 8, 2019

A statement from the U.S. State Department said that as part of the deal, Mexico has agreed to deploy “its National Guard throughout Mexico, giving priority to its southern border.” Additionally, Mexico has agreed to set its sights on stopping “human smuggling and trafficking organizations.”

While the president was the target of mockery from the Senate minority leader, Trump received praise from the Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell, who released a statement Friday: “I am glad President Trump has secured a commitment from the Mexican government to do more to secure their own borders and control the flow of people through their country.”

McConnell said that the “humanitarian crisis” on the U.S. southern border is “unacceptable” and reiterated Trump’s stance that Mexico must play a bigger role in stopping the flow of illegal immigrants to the U.S.-Mexico border.

My Statement On The Commitment To Help Secure Our Southern Border: pic.twitter.com/GTemWevr15 — Leader McConnell (@senatemajldr) June 8, 2019

McConnell then turned his sights on the Democrats, saying they have “dragged their heels” and would rather “pick political fights with the President” than doing something to secure the southern border. “Until they put aside political gamesmanship and allow us to pass this needed funding,” he said, “Democrats will continue to own the grave consequences.”

