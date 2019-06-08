SECTIONS
Politics US News
Print

Chuck Schumer Mocks Trump over New Deal with Mexico: ‘This Is an Historic Deal!’

×
By Steven Beyer
Published June 8, 2019 at 9:38am
Print

Soon after President Donald Trump made the announcement that a deal had been made with Mexico on Friday, Senate Minority Leader Chuck Schumer sarcastically referred to it as a “historic deal.”

Trump tweeted that an agreement was reached and he had rescinded his threat of imposing tariffs on all Mexican goods.

Shortly thereafter, Schumer mocked the statement with a tweet: “This is an historic night! [President Donald Trump] has announced that he has cut a deal to ‘greatly reduce, or eliminate, Illegal Immigration coming from Mexico and into the United States.'”

While the first part may have been sincere, it was the second half of the tweet that was clearly sarcastic.

“Now that that problem is solved, I’m sure we won’t be hearing any more about it in the future,” Schumer wrote.

TRENDING: Trump: Unarmed Civilians Are ‘Sitting Ducks’

Within his series of tweets Friday, Trump wrote that Mexico has “agreed to take strong measures to stem the tide of Migration through Mexico and to our Southern Border.”

“This is being done to greatly reduce, or eliminate, Illegal Immigration coming from Mexico and into the United States,” he added.

A statement from the U.S. State Department said that as part of the deal, Mexico has agreed to deploy “its National Guard throughout Mexico, giving priority to its southern border.” Additionally, Mexico has agreed to set its sights on stopping “human smuggling and trafficking organizations.”

Do you think this is a good deal with Mexico?

RELATED: Trump Fires Back After Pelosi Claims He ‘Engaged in a Cover-Up’

While the president was the target of mockery from the Senate minority leader, Trump received praise from the Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell, who released a statement Friday: “I am glad President Trump has secured a commitment from the Mexican government to do more to secure their own borders and control the flow of people through their country.”

McConnell said that the “humanitarian crisis” on the U.S. southern border is “unacceptable” and reiterated Trump’s stance that Mexico must play a bigger role in stopping the flow of illegal immigrants to the U.S.-Mexico border.

McConnell then turned his sights on the Democrats, saying they have “dragged their heels” and would rather “pick political fights with the President” than doing something to secure the southern border. “Until they put aside political gamesmanship and allow us to pass this needed funding,” he said, “Democrats will continue to own the grave consequences.”

We are committed to truth and accuracy in all of our journalism. Read our editorial standards.

Submit a Correction





Print
Steven Beyer
Steven is a writer for The Western Journal and has written hundreds of stories for both Western Journal and Conservative Tribune. He is a follower of Jesus, husband to an amazing wife and father to two beautiful girls.
Steven is a writer for the Western Journal and has written dozens of stories for both Western Journal and Conservative Tribune. Steven is a native of Louisiana but has transferred to a remote desert land often referred to as Arizona. He has a beautiful wife and two amazing daughters. You can often find him hiking the Arizona landscape or serving on the worship team at his church.
Birthplace
Shreveport, LA
Education
B.S. Church Ministries with a specialization in Church Planting and Revitalization
Location
Phoenix, AZ
Languages Spoken
English
Topics of Expertise
Politics, Culture, Faith







Growing Contingency of Attorneys Are Refusing To Enforce New Pro-Life Laws
CNN Panel Rips Trump’s Mexico Deal, Calls It a Distraction from Jobs Report
Chuck Schumer Mocks Trump over New Deal with Mexico: ‘This Is an Historic Deal!’
Report: TSA Allowing Illegal Immigrants To Fly Without Proper Documents
Ben Shapiro Admits ‘Trump Was 100% Right and I Was 100% Wrong’ if Latest Report Is True
See more...

Popular Right Now

Recently Posted

Tap here to add The Western Journal to your home screen.
×