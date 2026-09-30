Chuck Schumer Orders Democrats to Block Bill That Aims to Force Data Centers to Cover Increased Energy Costs

Senate Democrats are working to short-circuit a bill aimed at protecting consumers from the costs of data centers.

The Ratepayer Protection Act passed the House 417-3 in the 435-member House.

However, Senate Minority Leader Chuck Schumer opposes the bill, which he called “a fraud,” according to The Hill.

“Americans are demanding real guardrails on AI and data centers, but all the Republicans offer is a toothless messaging bill,” he said Tuesday.

Senate Majority Leader John Thune (R- SD) on the Ratepayer Protection Act vote tomorrow: “It ought to be a no brainer here on the floor of the Senate.” The bill, which aims to lower energy costs from data centers, passed 417-3 in the House of Representatives on Sept. 16. pic.twitter.com/J76lpJuMjJ — Summer Hu (@Summer_Huu) September 29, 2026

The bill requires 60 votes to pass a procedural hurdle. Although Republicans have a majority in the Senate, it would take Democratic votes to move the bill forward.

Do you support the Ratepayer Protection Act? Yes No Your vote matters! To ensure your vote is counted, a verification link has been sent to . Please check your inbox and click the link in the email to verify your email address and complete your vote. Important: Your vote will not be counted until you click the verification link in the email. Completing this poll entitles you to The Western Journal news updates free of charge via email. You may opt out at anytime. You also agree to our Privacy Policy and Terms of Use Yes 96% (161 votes) No 4% (6 votes)

Democratic Sen. Peter Welch of Vermont, who had been the lone Democrat supporting the bill, said he has changed his mind.

“We want to get a real Ratepayer Protection Act,” he said. “I’m for ratepayer protections. This bill doesn’t do anything.”

The bill introduced by Republican Sen. Jon Husted of Ohio requires states to consider imposing a regulatory structure in which data centers pay for energy costs and any power grid updates.

The bill does not require states to impose costs on data centers, leading Democratic Sen. Gary Peters to snark, “I wish it actually had some teeth.”

.@SenJonHusted‘s Ratepayer Protection Act passed the House 417-3. That’s overwhelming support. Yet, Democrats in the Senate stand in the way of relief. Tomorrow, Democrats can join Republicans and help lower costs or they can explain why they’re standing in the way of relief. pic.twitter.com/YfPb5qFf77 — Sen. John Barrasso (@SenJohnBarrasso) September 29, 2026

After House passage of the bill, Republicans noted that it effectively insulated consumers from the costs of data centers.

“When done responsibly, data center development leads to longer term investments and broader infrastructure improvements in the communities where they’re built,” Republican Rep. Brett Guthrie of Kentucky said. “The Ratepayer Protection Act helps to safeguard these benefits by ensuring that the companies who are building data centers — and not American families and small businesses — are paying for the electricity they use.”

“U.S. leadership in the race to AI dominance is critical to our economic prosperity and national security, so we need to keep building the needed infrastructure with appropriate accountability measures,” he added. “I’m grateful to Congressman Evans for his tireless work — on a bipartisan basis — to protect ratepayers while ensuring that America continues to lead the world in innovation,” he said.

Sen. @JonHusted (R-OH) on Ratepayer Protection Act: “This is the only bill that has a chance to pass before the election…206 Democrats voted for it…if we want to prove to the American people before the midterm elections, whose side we’re on, this is the only chance.” pic.twitter.com/jTpwNQwIbp — CSPAN (@cspan) September 29, 2026



Republican Rep. Gabe Evans of Colorado said, “Hardworking families should not have to subsidize the energy demands of data centers. America needs the infrastructure to lead the world in AI and outcompete Communist China, but we cannot have that growth at the expense of hardworking families, farmers, seniors, and small businesses.

“My bipartisan Ratepayer Protection Act ensures large data centers pay for the infrastructure they require while giving states the flexibility to determine what works best for their communities. I’m incredibly proud to lead the charge on this pivotal issue, ensure our ratepayers are protected, and keep American innovation moving forward,” he said.

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