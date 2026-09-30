Share
News
Senate Minority Leader Chuck Schumer of New York called the legislation "a toothless messaging bill."
Senate Minority Leader Chuck Schumer of New York called the legislation "a toothless messaging bill." (Kevin Dietsch / Getty Images)

Chuck Schumer Orders Democrats to Block Bill That Aims to Force Data Centers to Cover Increased Energy Costs

 By Jack Davis  September 30, 2026 at 12:57pm
Share

Senate Democrats are working to short-circuit a bill aimed at protecting consumers from the costs of data centers.

The Ratepayer Protection Act passed the House 417-3 in the 435-member House.

However, Senate Minority Leader Chuck Schumer opposes the bill, which he called “a fraud,” according to The Hill.

“Americans are demanding real guardrails on AI and data centers, but all the Republicans offer is a toothless messaging bill,” he said Tuesday.

The bill requires 60 votes to pass a procedural hurdle. Although Republicans have a majority in the Senate, it would take Democratic votes to move the bill forward.

Do you support the Ratepayer Protection Act?

Democratic Sen. Peter Welch of Vermont, who had been the lone Democrat supporting the bill, said he has changed his mind.

“We want to get a real Ratepayer Protection Act,” he said. “I’m for ratepayer protections. This bill doesn’t do anything.”

The bill introduced by Republican Sen. Jon Husted of Ohio requires states to consider imposing a regulatory structure in which data centers pay for energy costs and any power grid updates.

The bill does not require states to impose costs on data centers, leading Democratic Sen. Gary Peters to snark, “I wish it actually had some teeth.”

Related:
White House Releases 4-Point AI Accord Signed by Trump and Industry Leaders

After House passage of the bill, Republicans noted that it effectively insulated consumers from the costs of data centers.

“When done responsibly, data center development leads to longer term investments and broader infrastructure improvements in the communities where they’re built,” Republican Rep. Brett Guthrie of Kentucky said. “The Ratepayer Protection Act helps to safeguard these benefits by ensuring that the companies who are building data centers — and not American families and small businesses — are paying for the electricity they use.”

“U.S. leadership in the race to AI dominance is critical to our economic prosperity and national security, so we need to keep building the needed infrastructure with appropriate accountability measures,” he added. “I’m grateful to Congressman Evans for his tireless work — on a bipartisan basis — to protect ratepayers while ensuring that America continues to lead the world in innovation,” he said.


Republican Rep. Gabe Evans of Colorado said, “Hardworking families should not have to subsidize the energy demands of data centers. America needs the infrastructure to lead the world in AI and outcompete Communist China, but we cannot have that growth at the expense of hardworking families, farmers, seniors, and small businesses.

“My bipartisan Ratepayer Protection Act ensures large data centers pay for the infrastructure they require while giving states the flexibility to determine what works best for their communities. I’m incredibly proud to lead the charge on this pivotal issue, ensure our ratepayers are protected, and keep American innovation moving forward,” he said.

Choose The Western Journal as your preferred source on Google and never miss reporting that defends truth, protects freedom, and advances Western civilization

Advertise with The Western Journal and reach millions of highly engaged readers, while supporting our work. Advertise Today.

Truth and Accuracy

Submit a Correction →



We are committed to truth and accuracy in all of our journalism. Read our editorial standards.

Jack Davis
Contributor, News
Jack Davis is a freelance writer who joined The Western Journal in July 2015 and chronicled the campaign that saw President Donald Trump elected. Since then, he has written extensively for The Western Journal on the Trump administration as well as foreign policy and military issues.
Jack Davis is a freelance writer who joined The Western Journal in July 2015 and chronicled the campaign that saw President Donald Trump elected. Since then, he has written extensively for The Western Journal on the Trump administration as well as foreign policy and military issues.
Jack can be reached at jackwritings1@gmail.com.
Location
New York City
Languages Spoken
English
Topics of Expertise
Politics, Foreign Policy, Military & Defense Issues




'Conspiracy' Speculation Erupts After Botched Execution of Christa Pike: 'There's No Way'
Multiple People Dead As Medevac Chopper Crashes Off LA Coast, Weeks After News Helicopter Went Down
Breaking: Israel Says Hijacker 'Underwent Islamist Radical Indoctrination' Before Trying to Crash Plane of Jews
Biden DOJ Senior Prosecutor Hit with Criminal Referral Amid 'Troubling if True' Allegations
White House Releases 4-Point AI Accord Signed by Trump and Industry Leaders
See more...
Share
Tags:
, , , ,

Conversation