Chuck Schumer Predicted ICE in Airports Would Lead to 'Trouble' - He Couldn't Have Been More Wrong

Democrats will say and do anything to maintain the advantages they derive from illegal immigration. That includes demonizing and physically assaulting Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) agents.

Sadly, we cannot say that Democrats’ anti-ICE tactics have failed to advance their objectives.

On Monday, however, Senate Minority Leader Chuck Schumer betrayed a mixture of reflexive obstructionism and wishful thinking when he predicted, erroneously, as it turned out, that President Donald Trump’s decision to deploy ICE agents to major airports across the country would lead to “trouble” and even “backfire” on the president.

“Everywhere ICE goes, trouble follows,” Schumer said on the Senate floor. “We’ve seen that. And it is highly likely the airports will be no exception.”

The veteran Democrat senator then invoked the predictable results of his own party’s anti-ICE fearmongering.

“So, Donald Trump,” Schumer said, “the more you keep ICE agents at our airports, the more you will be reminding people of how much chaos and fear ICE has already caused. It’s a terrible idea that could backfire on the country and on Donald Trump.”

Readers may view Schumer’s comments in the brief YouTube video below.

On Saturday, Trump pledged to deploy ICE agents to major airports to help with staffing shortages in the wake of Democrats’ refusal to fund the Department of Homeland Security and through it the Transportation Security Administration (TSA).

Also on Saturday, the Trump administration announced which airports would receive assistance from ICE agents. The list included Philadelphia International Airport.

With that in mind, how prescient did Schumer look in his prediction of ICE-related “trouble?”

“I do want to point out, this is an empty line right now,” Bryanna Gallagher of WPVI-TV said Tuesday morning during a live report from the Philadelphia airport.

“We are standing in the middle where travelers come to check in for TSA. Yesterday, this was all the way back to the garage. So good news today. Lines aren’t too bad.”

Of course, Gallagher’s full report hardly depicted ICE agents as heroes for helping to alleviate the bottleneck. And the travelers to whom she spoke had mixed reactions to ICE agents’ presence.

Still, the situation had clearly improved. There was no hint of the “trouble” Schumer predicted.

Readers may view the full report in the YouTube video below.

On balance, Trump’s deployment of ICE agents to airports seems both politically advantageous and, more important, morally correct.

For one thing, fair-minded travelers will see the deployment as evidence of Trump trying to solve a problem. In that sense, assuming a similar degree of success, perhaps it will have the same effect as the president’s crackdown on crime in Washington, D.C. and elsewhere last year.

Above all, however, Democrats have lost their minds when it comes to ICE. They have resorted to every despicable tactic in order to protect illegal immigrants from deportation. Sadly, they have largely prevailed in that contest, for Trump backed down earlier this year in Minnesota when he ought to have pressed his advantage.

Now, those same Democrats, who care nothing for American citizens, have imposed unnecessary burdens on travelers and forced TSA agents to work without pay — all because Democrats need illegal aliens in order to manipulate electoral counts and provide cheap labor for their donors.

Thus, it would be ironic justice if ICE agents helped solve the problem Democrats created at the airports, thereby earning gratitude from travelers and, in the process, depriving smug Democrats like Schumer of their fearmongering, anti-ICE narrative.

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