Chuck Schumer Really Doesn't Want to Discuss Dems' Nazi-Tattoo Toting Senate Candidate

Senate Minority Leader Chuck Schumer refused to discuss Democratic Maine Senate candidate Graham Platner’s controversies during a Tuesday press gaggle.

Platner has been embroiled in controversies, including his Nazi-themed tattoo and his alleged sexually explicit text message with several women. During a press gaggle attended by the Daily Caller News Foundation, Schumer repeatedly dodged questions about Platner by stating that Democrats would defeat Republican Maine Sen. Susan Collins and take back the Senate.

“Are you satisfied with the explanations he’s given for the controversies his campaign has faced right now?” a reporter asked. “Are you concerned about what you’ve heard?”

“I met with Graham Platner today, we’re going to beat Susan Collins, take back the Senate,” Schumer said.

Chuck Schumer just dodged tons of reporters’ questions on Graham Platner, insisting over and over again that Dems are “gonna beat Susan Collins and take back the Senate.” @DailyCaller — Nicole Silverio (@NicoleMSilverio) June 2, 2026

Schumer would not discuss the matter as more reporters asked about Platner.

“We’re going to beat Susan Collins, take back the Senate,” Schumer continued.

The minority leader also did not answer if he believes Democratic Maine Gov. Janet Mills should reverse the suspension of her campaign. Mills dropped out of the race on April 30, making Platner the only viable Democratic candidate, though she signals Monday that she may re-enter the race by saying she is “still on the ballot.”

Platner’s wife warned his campaign in 2025 that he had sent explicit messages to other women. Platner stated that his marriage went through “something hard” because of his actions.

The Democratic candidate also covered up a chest tattoo that depicts what appears to be a Totenkopf, a skull symbol closely associated with Nazi SS units. He also made several comments in Reddit posts about masturbating in portable toilets and praised explicit military restroom graffiti.

Platner has previously responded to his controversial social media posts by arguing that he was joking. Some of these posts showed Platner downplaying the severity of sexual assault and using derogatory remarks against rural white Americans, women and gay people.

In 2019, the Senate-hopeful also mocked a wounded U.S. soldier in response to a viral video of him getting shot by the Taliban, according to the Editorial Board’s Magdi Jacobs.

“This video never gets old. Dumb motherfucker didn’t deserve to live,” Platner wrote, according to Jacobs. “At least his stupidity and fat ass wheezing are available for all future infantrymen to witness and hold in contempt. Poor marksmanship on the Taliban’s part is the only reason this mouthbreather made it home, he managed to make every possible shit decision possible when it comes to small unit combat.”

Despite the long timeline of controversies, Collins trailed Platner in recent polling. A University of New Hampshire survey from May 27 found Platner leading Collins 51% to 42%, while a poll from the Pan Atlantic SMS Group found Platner in the lead 48% to 41%.

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