Chuck Schumer Tries to Follow in Bernie Sanders' and AOC's Footsteps with Embarrassing F-Bomb Video

Senate minority leader Chuck Schumer and his fellow Democrats have a serious authenticity problem.

That tends to happen to people who repeatedly lie about basic facts, including their own motives.

In a cringeworthy video posted Tuesday to the social media platform X, Schumer defended Democrats’ role in the ongoing federal government shutdown by adopting a tone and script oddly similar to that of a separate shutdown-related video posted last week to YouTube featuring Democratic Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez of New York, commonly known as AOC, and Independent Sen. Bernie Sanders of Vermont, who caucuses with the Democrats.

WARNING: The following video contains vulgar language that some may find offensive.

The government is shut down because Trump and the Republicans are hellbent on taking health care away from you. And they won’t even come to the table to talk to us about it. This is not about politics. It’s about people. Let’s break it down: pic.twitter.com/5RyRFL21rj — Chuck Schumer (@SenSchumer) October 7, 2025

“Donald Trump and the Republican Party are hell-bent on taking health care away from 16 million people, closing community clinics, rural hospitals, nursing homes,” Schumer insisted, “all so they can keep giving tax breaks to their billionaire friends.”

It boggles the mind that any Democrat in the year 2025 can say such things with a straight face. Never mind the rubbish about taking away health care. Everyone with a functioning brain knows that Democrats have long since morphed into the party of parasitic wealth.

Of course, since they also function as the party of unintentional comedy, Democrats find themselves the butts of many jokes. Thus, they overcompensate with vulgarity and try to come across as tough. It never lands.

Will Chuck Schumer receive a serious primary challenge in 2028? Yes No

Completing this poll entitles you to The Western Journal news updates free of charge via email. You may opt out at anytime. You also agree to our Privacy Policy and Terms of Use Yes: 94% (881 Votes) No: 6% (52 Votes)

“So Democrats have three words for this: No f***ing way,” Schumer said moments later.

The 74-year-old senator, up for re-election in 2028, spent the rest of the video explaining why, in his words, the shutdown and its impact on health care amounted to a matter of “literally life or death” for Americans.

For sheer lack of authenticity, Schumer’s video bore striking similarities to the one featuring AOC and Sanders.

In that video, the two extreme leftists pretended to bump into one another while walking in Washington, D.C. — just a pair of socialists out for a stroll.

At one point in the video, Sanders claimed that the government shutdown could lead to 50,000 working people dying. No doubt Schumer got his “literally life or death” idea from the hyperbolic Vermont senator.

Readers with a high tolerance for phoniness and faux populism may view AOC and Sanders in the video below.

As one would expect, X users eviscerated Schumer for his cringeworthy imitation video.

Some suggested, for instance, that the Senate minority leader fears a primary challenge from AOC in 2028.

Oh, Chuckie, no cringey video can make it anything other than what is – a Schumer Shutdown. You are playing to your liberal base because you are afraid of dingbat AOC. When this is over, she’ll blame you because you’re a doddering old fool. — 🇺🇸 Bear’s Archer🏹🇺🇸 (@SagLeo4) October 8, 2025

Indeed, Schumer’s refusal to shut down the government in March incurred the wrath of the Democrats’ lunatic base.

Moreover, AOC herself has hardly adopted a deferential tone toward the minority leader.

Other X users decried Schumer’s basic dishonesty about health care.

“They don’t wanna take healthcare away from me,” one user wrote. “You want to give healthcare to illegal immigrants. Also, this video is terrible, who convinced you to do this?”

They don’t wanna take healthcare away from me. You want to give healthcare to illegal immigrants. Also, this video is terrible, who convinced you to do this? — Matt Van Swol (@matt_vanswol) October 7, 2025

Above all, however, Democrats like Schumer appear desperate because, unlike President Donald Trump, they seem insincere about everything.

“No more jabbering, Chuck. You lost the optics,” one X user wrote.

No more jabbering, Chuck. You lost the optics. Now the BIG question is, which Senate Dem is going to jump ship first & claim the lucrative title of saving the government. The virtue signaling opportunity is great. — Leland Rhodes (@LRhodes768) October 8, 2025

Indeed, Trump and his allies on X have spent the last week making Democrats look ludicrous. A daily barrage of memes featuring Schumer and other prominent Democrats in sombreros has driven home the point about Democrats demanding health care for illegal aliens.

In short, if this video is the best Schumer can do, then he and his party will continue to come across as phonies, in which case he might want to call it quits long before 2028.

Truth and Accuracy Submit a Correction → * Name

* Email

* Message



* All fields are required. Success! We are committed to truth and accuracy in all of our journalism. Read our editorial standards.

Advertise with The Western Journal and reach millions of highly engaged readers, while supporting our work. Advertise Today.