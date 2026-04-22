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Conservatives gleefully roasted Senate Minority Leader Sen. Chuck Schumer, a New York Democrat, for claiming that the disgraced Southern Poverty Law Center defends democracy.
Commentary
Conservatives gleefully roasted Senate Minority Leader Sen. Chuck Schumer, a New York Democrat, for claiming that the disgraced Southern Poverty Law Center defends democracy. (Alex Wong / Getty Images)

Chuck Schumer's Attempt to Defend the SPLC from Stunning Indictment Earns Him Mockery

 By Michael Schwarz  April 22, 2026 at 3:55pm
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Although life affords us few certainties, it does offer at least one iron-clad maxim.

In short, when Democrats use the word “democracy,” you may rest assured that they are up to no good.

For instance, Wednesday morning on the social media platform X — in a post clearly designed to sway low-information voters — Senate Minority Leader Chuck Schumer responded to the Justice Department’s earth-shaking indictment of the extreme leftist Southern Poverty Law Center by defending that group as one of the “organizations that safeguard our democracy,” prompting ridicule from X users who, unlike Schumer, made no effort to conceal the indictment’s shocking details from readers.

“The Trump administration is waging a vindictive campaign against the organizations that safeguard our democracy,” Schumer wrote. “Weaponizing the DOJ to indict long-standing watchdogs is a message: if you defend voting rights, fight white supremacy, or protect civil rights, you’re next. This is an assault on the institutions that make freedom real for everyone. They will not succeed.”

Of course, the 75-year-old New York Democrat did not mention the charges against SPLC. How could he? After all, when Democrat donors learn the indictment’s details, they might break into open revolt.

Tuesday on X, Acting Attorney General Todd Blanche announced that an Alabama grand jury had “returned an 11-count indictment charging the Southern Poverty Law Center with wire fraud, false statements to a federally insured bank, and conspiracy to commit concealment money laundering.”

“@splcenter stands accused of manufacturing and creating the very extremism it purports to oppose. Instead of dismantling extremism, @splcenter was funding it,” Blanche added.

Incredibly, according to the indictment, the SPLC, the stated mission of which “included the dismantling of white supremacy and confronting hate across the country,” funneled money to the same groups it allegedly fought.

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Indeed, “unbeknownst to donors, some of their donated money was being used to fund the leaders and organizers of racist groups, including the Ku Klux Klan, the Aryan Nation, and the National Alliance.”

The indictment also identified the notorious 2017 “Unite the Right” event in Charlottesville, Virginia, as partially organized by a paid SPLC informant.

Former President Joe Biden famously cited the Charlottesville event as key to his decision to run for president in 2020.

Thus, in light of the indictment’s details, Schumer received some well-earned mockery on X.

Republican Sen. Mike Lee of Utah led the way.

“Committing wire fraud to send money to the KKK is an odd way to safeguard democracy, Senator,” Lee wrote.

Likewise, the New York GOP called Schumer’s comments the “sort of thing you post when you know your followers won’t read the article.”

“For anyone who cares about the facts: The SPLC astroturfed the Charlottesville rally and conspired with the Biden administration to attack and silence conservatives,” the New York GOP added. “This is a major scandal – and it’s no surprise Chuck Schumer is lying through his teeth about it.”

“How does allegedly paying hate groups safeguard the democracy?” Mike Howell of the Heritage Foundation’s Oversight Project wrote.

Much as we enjoy the mockery of Democrats and their beloved “democracy,” we might go further.

In short, Democrats like Schumer do not simply use “democracy” as a catch-all for things they like. When they use the word “democracy” in any context, they nearly always mean their own authoritarian rule.

In December 2025, author Tyler O’Neil testified before the House Judiciary Committee’s Subcommittee on the Constitution and Limited Government.

O’Neil, who wrote “Making Hate Pay: The Corruption of the Southern Poverty Law Center,” described SPLC as an “ORWELLIAN NIGHTMARE.”

More specifically, O’Neil chronicled an unholy alliance between the SPLC and the Biden administration. The SPLC identified mainstream conservatives and Christians as potential domestic terrorists. Then, the organization advised the federal government on how to deal with the purported threat.

Now we learn that the SPLC allegedly manufactured the very “racist” and “white supremacist” threats it claimed to fight.

This, according to Schumer and the Democrats, is “democracy.”

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Michael Schwarz
Michael Schwarz holds a Ph.D. in History and has taught at multiple colleges and universities. He has published one book and numerous essays on Thomas Jefferson, James Madison, and the Early U.S. Republic. He loves dogs, baseball, and freedom. After meandering spiritually through most of early adulthood, he has rediscovered his faith in midlife and is eager to continue learning about it from the great Christian thinkers.
Michael Schwarz holds a Ph.D. in History and has taught at multiple colleges and universities. He has published one book and numerous essays on Thomas Jefferson, James Madison, and the Early U.S. Republic. He loves dogs, baseball, and freedom. After meandering spiritually through most of early adulthood, he has rediscovered his faith in midlife and is eager to continue learning about it from the great Christian thinkers.




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