Chuck Schumer's Attempt to Defend the SPLC from Stunning Indictment Earns Him Mockery

Although life affords us few certainties, it does offer at least one iron-clad maxim.

In short, when Democrats use the word “democracy,” you may rest assured that they are up to no good.

For instance, Wednesday morning on the social media platform X — in a post clearly designed to sway low-information voters — Senate Minority Leader Chuck Schumer responded to the Justice Department’s earth-shaking indictment of the extreme leftist Southern Poverty Law Center by defending that group as one of the “organizations that safeguard our democracy,” prompting ridicule from X users who, unlike Schumer, made no effort to conceal the indictment’s shocking details from readers.

“The Trump administration is waging a vindictive campaign against the organizations that safeguard our democracy,” Schumer wrote. “Weaponizing the DOJ to indict long-standing watchdogs is a message: if you defend voting rights, fight white supremacy, or protect civil rights, you’re next. This is an assault on the institutions that make freedom real for everyone. They will not succeed.”

The Trump administration is waging a vindictive campaign against the organizations that safeguard our democracy. Weaponizing the DOJ to indict long-standing watchdogs is a message: if you defend voting rights, fight white supremacy, or protect civil rights, you’re next. This… https://t.co/iuGsGPR31e — Chuck Schumer (@SenSchumer) April 22, 2026

Of course, the 75-year-old New York Democrat did not mention the charges against SPLC. How could he? After all, when Democrat donors learn the indictment’s details, they might break into open revolt.

Tuesday on X, Acting Attorney General Todd Blanche announced that an Alabama grand jury had “returned an 11-count indictment charging the Southern Poverty Law Center with wire fraud, false statements to a federally insured bank, and conspiracy to commit concealment money laundering.”

“@splcenter stands accused of manufacturing and creating the very extremism it purports to oppose. Instead of dismantling extremism, @splcenter was funding it,” Blanche added.

Today, a grand jury in Alabama returned an 11-count indictment charging the Southern Poverty Law Center with wire fraud, false statements to a federally insured bank, and conspiracy to commit concealment money laundering.

@splcenter stands accused of manufacturing and creating… — Acting AG Todd Blanche (@DAGToddBlanche) April 21, 2026

Incredibly, according to the indictment, the SPLC, the stated mission of which “included the dismantling of white supremacy and confronting hate across the country,” funneled money to the same groups it allegedly fought.

Indeed, “unbeknownst to donors, some of their donated money was being used to fund the leaders and organizers of racist groups, including the Ku Klux Klan, the Aryan Nation, and the National Alliance.”

The indictment also identified the notorious 2017 “Unite the Right” event in Charlottesville, Virginia, as partially organized by a paid SPLC informant.

Former President Joe Biden famously cited the Charlottesville event as key to his decision to run for president in 2020.

Thus, in light of the indictment’s details, Schumer received some well-earned mockery on X.

Republican Sen. Mike Lee of Utah led the way.

“Committing wire fraud to send money to the KKK is an odd way to safeguard democracy, Senator,” Lee wrote.

Committing wire fraud to send money to the KKK is an odd way to safeguard democracy, Senator. https://t.co/aVMAxMiP3g — Mike Lee (@SenMikeLee) April 22, 2026

Likewise, the New York GOP called Schumer’s comments the “sort of thing you post when you know your followers won’t read the article.”

“For anyone who cares about the facts: The SPLC astroturfed the Charlottesville rally and conspired with the Biden administration to attack and silence conservatives,” the New York GOP added. “This is a major scandal – and it’s no surprise Chuck Schumer is lying through his teeth about it.”

This is the sort of thing you post when you know your followers won’t read the article. For anyone who cares about the facts: The SPLC astroturfed the Charlottesville rally and conspired with the Biden administration to attack and silence conservatives. This is a major… https://t.co/9xW9ck0bQj — New York GOP (@NewYorkGOP) April 22, 2026

“How does allegedly paying hate groups safeguard the democracy?” Mike Howell of the Heritage Foundation’s Oversight Project wrote.

How does allegedly paying hate groups safeguard the democracy https://t.co/fmjge6P8Ng — Mike Howell (@MHowellTweets) April 22, 2026

Much as we enjoy the mockery of Democrats and their beloved “democracy,” we might go further.

In short, Democrats like Schumer do not simply use “democracy” as a catch-all for things they like. When they use the word “democracy” in any context, they nearly always mean their own authoritarian rule.

In December 2025, author Tyler O’Neil testified before the House Judiciary Committee’s Subcommittee on the Constitution and Limited Government.

O’Neil, who wrote “Making Hate Pay: The Corruption of the Southern Poverty Law Center,” described SPLC as an “ORWELLIAN NIGHTMARE.”

More specifically, O’Neil chronicled an unholy alliance between the SPLC and the Biden administration. The SPLC identified mainstream conservatives and Christians as potential domestic terrorists. Then, the organization advised the federal government on how to deal with the purported threat.

Now we learn that the SPLC allegedly manufactured the very “racist” and “white supremacist” threats it claimed to fight.

This, according to Schumer and the Democrats, is “democracy.”

Advertise with The Western Journal and reach millions of highly engaged readers, while supporting our work. Advertise Today.

Submit a Correction → * Name

* Email

* Message



* All fields are required. Success!

Truth and Accuracy Submit a Correction → * Name

* Email

* Message



* All fields are required. Success! We are committed to truth and accuracy in all of our journalism. Read our editorial standards.