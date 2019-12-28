SECTIONS
Commentary
Chuck Todd Gets Shredded by Left and Right over 'Delusional' Claims About Republican 'Misinformation'

NBC News Political Director and Moderator of "Meet the Press" Chuck ToddD Dipasupil / Getty Images for AWXIINBC News Political Director and Moderator of "Meet the Press" Chuck Todd speaks onstage at the Road to the 2016 Election: A Campaign Preview panel presented by NBCUniversal during Advertising Week 2015 AWXII at the Times Center Stage on Sept. 30, 2015, in New York City. (D Dipasupil / Getty Images for AWXII)

By C. Douglas Golden
Published December 28, 2019 at 8:12am
NBC News’ Chuck Todd has not infrequently become the story when it comes to his coverage of President Trump, and never in a way that flatters his journalistic profile.

Consider the fact that the “Meet the Press” host recently compared the president to O.J. Simpson, a canny parallel unless you consider the fact that Simpson almost certainly killed two people. He also engaged in several high-profile scuffles with GOP politicians over Trump, including one where he told Sen. Rob Johnson of Wisconsin that he was bringing up “Fox News conspiracy propaganda stuff” when the two were discussing the freezing of military aid to Ukraine.

All of this, of course, makes him an ideal interview subject for Rolling Stone.

You can probably guess the tenor of the piece from its headline, published last week: “How Disinformation Spreads, According to Chuck Todd.” One of the ways, Todd and interviewer Peter Wade agreed, was by watching “Meet the Press.”

I’d agree with them. You may not be surprised, however, that it’s not for the reasons provided in the article.

Wade and Todd discussed another contentious appearance by a Republican lawmaker on Todd’s show, this one by Sen. John Kennedy of Louisiana. Wade accused Kennedy of spewing “Russian talking points to defend Trump” and asked why GOP legislators would come on “Meet the Press” to spread that dastardly misinformation.

The question itself isn’t surprising, coming from a representative of the magazine that’s little more than an echo chamber for boomer-centric liberalism. Todd’s answer, however, is curious inasmuch as it’s actually the very definition of disinformation:

”The fact is, and by the way, this isn’t going to be easy to show, but I actually think when we outline this it will, the right has an incentive structure to utter the misinformation,” Todd said.

“Look, I’ll just be honest, when I had the third senator [to spread Russian disinformation], Sen. Ted Cruz, come on my show and do this — who I did not expect to do this — I started to think, he wants the confrontation,” Todd said. “He wants to use this for some sort of appeasement of the right.

Do you think the establishment media should be held accountable for spreading misinformation?

“I didn’t know what else to think. I was stunned because he’s a Russia hawk. He spent the entire week showcasing his hawkishness on Russia.”

Todd was responding to yet another interview in which the goateed scold went after Cruz for saying there was evidence that Ukraine meddled in the 2016 election to the benefit of Hillary Clinton.

“Senator, this sort of strikes me as odd. because you went through a primary campaign with this president. He launched a birtherism campaign against you,” Todd said. “He went after your faith. He threatened to quote ‘spill the beans’ on your wife about something. He pushed a National Enquirer story, which we now know, he had a real relationship with the editors.”

In other words, you listen to Chuck. You listen good, even if what he’s lecturing you about has nothing to do with the topic at hand.

Never mind, too, the fact that Ukraine’s interference in the 2016 election is documented, if somewhat minor. That’s kind of beside the point here.

Let’s talk about this “incentive structure.” What, exactly, is this? Is it something like multi-level marketing? Not quite.

Here’s a hint: It has something to do with conservatives criticizing the media.

“One of the things we don’t fully appreciate in mainstream media on these attacks is that it’s become fun to attack the press, if that makes sense, on the right. It doesn’t matter if we’re right or wrong, attack them anyway,” Todd said. “People that are the loudest chanters of fake news and accusatory of us are the ones who, under a lie detector, would probably take our word over any word they’ve heard from the other side on whether something was poisonous or not.”

Deep down at places you don’t talk about at parties, you want Chuck Todd on that wall. You need Chuck Todd on that wall! As for that incentive structure, um, perhaps it’s best described by how Todd wrapped up his answer to the question: “Wow, have we gone off the rails on the right side of the conversation that’s taking place.”

I’d concur, but again not for the reasons I think that Todd would cite.

Todd’s response drew criticism from plenty on the right. However, it also got some criticism from the left, including Oliver Willis — an alum of Media Matters for America:

Wajahat Ali is also a prominent liberal contributor to a number of publications:

And then there was Aaron Maté of The Nation:

There was also plenty of criticism from the right.

Media Research Center vice president Dan Gainor, speaking to Fox News, called Todd “delusional.”

“Wow, what an interview. The kindest thing I can say is it’s delusional. Chuck thinks Trump has turned media bias into ‘sport.’ He never connects that three years of the press falsely claiming the president is a traitor results in a legitimate amount of criticism,” Gainor said.

“I do agree with Chuck on one point. He said, ‘I don’t assume I’m 100 percent right, ever.’ He’s certainly correct about that view. It’s the one Americans should embrace with vigor.”

By the way, this was an interview designed to promote a very special episode of “Meet the Press” in which Todd and Co. discuss misinformation.

I’m sure people will be eagerly watching, although probably not for the reasons Todd would want.

We are committed to truth and accuracy in all of our journalism.

C. Douglas Golden
Contributor, Commentary
C. Douglas Golden is a writer who splits his time between the United States and Southeast Asia. Specializing in political commentary and world affairs, he's written for Conservative Tribune and The Western Journal for four years.
Birthplace
Morristown, New Jersey
Education
Catholic University of America
Languages Spoken
English, Spanish
Topics of Expertise
American Politics, World Politics, Culture







