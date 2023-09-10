Share
Commentary

Chuck Todd Steps Down, Gets a Brutal Farewell Present

 By Joe Saunders  September 10, 2023 at 2:23pm
Share

Chuck Todd, the “Meet the Press” host loved by liberals and loathed by conservatives, made it official on Sunday.

After nine years of hosting the long-running show about politics and current affairs, he passed the baton to a successor on his last episode.

And conservatives weren’t sorry to see him go.

Todd, who announced he was leaving the show back in June, has spent years building a reputation for taking leftist positions on virtually every issue while being firmly in the middle of the media pack when it came to attacking Republicans — very much including former President Donald Trump and his administration.

His swan song Sunday was greeted by a chorus of criticism from the right who’ve watched him over the years. It constituted a kind of brutal farewell present to a “journalist” who couldn’t have deserved it more.

Trending:
Mike Lindell Snaps After Dominion Case Lawyer Gets Cute with MyPillow, Instantly Sets Him Straight

The conservative media watchdog group the Media Research Center put together a few clips of Todd’s “greatest hits” in advance of the big day, which gives a pretty good indication of where the show has been during the Chuck Todd era:

As if to prove the critics’ points, a highlight of Todd’s last day was an interview, naturally, with California Gov. Gavin Newsom, who used the occasion to pump for President Joe Biden’s re-election.

Related:
Biden Biographer Predicts Major Reversal Possible in 2024 Race: 'It Wouldn't Be a Total Surprise to Me'

“Well I think the vice president is naturally the one lined up, the filing deadlines are quickly coming to pass and I think we need to move past this notion that he’s not going to run, President Biden is going to run and I’m looking forward to getting him re-elected,” Newsom said, according to Fox News.

“There’s been so much wallowing in the last few months and hammering and even disrespect and we’re gearing up for the campaign and we’re looking forward to it,” he said.

It was a classic Todd interview, in other words.

Are you glad to see Chuck Todd go?

As Fox reported, Todd’s successor is Kristen Welker, NBC’s White House correspondent.

In speaking with Todd on camera Sunday, Welker might have unwittingly given some indication about where the show is going in its post-Todd incarnation.

“You are someone who invests in the people that you care about and you have invested in me and I am so eternally grateful for that,” Welker told Todd, according to Fox.

“I’ve said it before, I think it bears repeating. You brought me to D.C., you taught me just about everything I know about politics.”

And that tells conservatives everything they need to know about the future of “Meet the Press.”

Truth and Accuracy

Submit a Correction →



We are committed to truth and accuracy in all of our journalism. Read our editorial standards.

Tags:
, , , ,
Share
Joe Saunders
Story Editor
Joe has spent more than 30 years as a reporter, copy editor and metro desk editor in newsrooms in Pennsylvania, West Virginia and Florida. He's been with Liftable Media since 2015.
Joe has spent more than 30 years as a reporter, copy editor and metro editor in newsrooms in Pennsylvania, West Virginia and Florida. He's been with Liftable Media since 2015. Largely a product of Catholic schools, who discovered Ayn Rand in college, Joe is a lifelong newspaperman who learned enough about the trade to be skeptical of every word ever written. He was also lucky enough to have a job that didn't need a printing press to do it.
Birthplace
Philadelphia
Nationality
American




New Mexico Governor Loses Control as Armed Citizens Roll Into Albuquerque
Chuck Todd Steps Down, Gets a Brutal Farewell Present
Fox's Ainsley Earhardt Stunned as 80-Year-Old Iowa Diner Calls Out Jill Biden on Live TV
'We Won': Student Booted from Class Over 'Don't Tread on Me' Flag Scores Quick Victory Over Administrators
McConnell Appears to Suffer Another Scary Health Episode - Camera Keeps Rolling as Aides Step In
See more...

Conversation