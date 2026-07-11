Church in China Announces Massive Government Raid, Almost Three Dozen Christians Detained

Early Rain Covenant Church in Sichuan Province, China, announced a massive raid that resulted in almost three dozen of their members being detained.

The church said in a statement published by China Aid that around 11:00 a.m. on Sunday, June 14, between 60 and 70 government agents disrupted their in-person worship gathering.

SWAT teams, police, local officials, and bureaucrats “stormed the venue and forcibly took control of the gathering.”

Two hours after the raid started, the communist officials started hauling away Christians in groups, with 33 total believers detained.

Most of them were transferred to Jiangyou City’s centralized registration center and detention facility.

Before letting anyone leave — including elderly people and children — police made them agree to sign a “guarantee letter.”

Some of the attendees agreed.

“However, officials refused to disclose the contents of the statement until individuals agreed to sign it. Because most believers refused to sign, they were never shown the document,” the statement said.

“Faced with pressure to sign an unknown statement, the congregation chose to remain peacefully and steadfastly in the hall,” the statement continued.

By the end of the day, between 9:00 p.m. and 11:00 p.m., most of the Christians were released from the Jiangyou detention center one at a time.

But Elder Yan Hong and Elder Wu Wuqing remained in custody.

“As the released believers emerged from behind the detention center walls, they gathered closely together, offering prayers of thanksgiving and entrusting one another to God’s care. In the early hours of the morning, they accompanied one another on the journey back to Chengdu,” the church added.

“We thank the Lord for using this trial once again to bear witness to the Christian faith before many who have not yet heard the Gospel. Though the world may regard such experiences as shameful, we count them as an honor and a privilege.”

Early Rain Covenant Church, a Reformed Presbyterian congregation, previously made international headlines after their pastor, Wang Yi, was detained in 2018 and forced to endure a secret trial in 2019.

He remains in prison and is carrying out a nine-year sentence.

Chinese authorities have been cracking down on unauthorized Christian practice more frequently in recent months.

“While the CCP does allow a small number of missionaries to operate under strict government control, these regulations prohibit foreigners from preaching, sharing their faith, or establishing religious organizations without official approval,” International Christian Concern reported last year.

China has official Protestant and Roman Catholic churches that must affirm certain communist principles.

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